Married couple Megan and Garrett Reynolds want the Government to help parents with the high cost of childcare and to introduce a carrot rather than stick approach on electric cars.

Ms Reyolds (34) is mother to the couple’s two children, Aylla (3) and CJ (1). She works in market research and Mr Reynolds (40) works in medical device sales.

The couple pay a mortgage for their home in Chapelizod, Dublin and have fees for part-time childcare for the two children.

“At this time of year, you get that sinking feeling of what's coming down the line,” Ms Reynolds said, speaking ahead of Budget 2022.

“You’re never sure what they will hit you with. One of the biggest impacts in terms of Covid was our creche went to reduced hours.





“They used to operate from 7.30am to 6.30pm but during the pandemic, it changed to 8am to 4.45pm for cleaning.

“But parents lose X amount of hours in terms of childcare and are still paying the same amount. The Government told us it was fine to transition back to the office and it’s great to be back.

“However, we’ve lost those hours of childcare and I have to explain why I'm late and I have to leave early to collect them at 4.45pm.

“There’s pressure there for me and the childcare fees aren’t being reduced. The Government hasn't done anything to help with regards to childcare.

“It’s a very expensive cost for parents. Even with two working in good jobs. And our bill would be much higher if my parents didn’t help out.

“The kids are there three days a week. I just don’t understand how childcare in Germany and Sweden is (in some circumstances) free and they manage to do that but we can’t.

“If my parents had not stepped up and we had two kids in childcare for five days, it would nearly not be worth working at all.”

Like many couples of the Reynolds’ age, they also feel a necessity to ‘go green’ but find the cost of electric cars out of this world. And with utility bills set to surge this winter, there will be less cash to even think of an environmentally friendly vehicle.

“Everyone would love to say we are making better environmental decisions,” Ms Reynolds said.

“Garrett and I were pricing electric family cars. After all, we have two small kids with baby seats and a dog.

“A family car was over €40,000. How can anyone afford that? How can the Government encourage us to look after the environment and go green when it’s totally out of reach?

“But then I’m worried about carbon tax on the car I currently drive. The price of diesel has jumped and yet, there’s no talk of a fuel crisis here, as there is in the UK.

“So why has diesel gone up here? The Government is going to tax people for driving cars when the electric ones are too expensive to afford and when public transport is not up to standard at all.

“The Government is asking too much from families who are already pressed. They need much more of a carrot, rather than just a stick approach. We want to be greener, help us to be. Don’t just tax us because electric cars are too expensive for us to buy.”

The mother also said she believed parents who had had new babies in the pandemic should be permitted three months additional maternity leave now to help families recover from the lockdowns.

“Parents would have loved to have joined groups and done things with their children but everything was closed during the lockdowns,” she said.

“We missed out on so much. I think that opportunity should be provided for all parents again.

“The Government did so much good in the pandemic, with emergency payments such as PUP.

“However, it feels like we are about to be punished in this Budget for all that good work.

“Everyone went through a hard time in the lockdowns and I think it’s time for an understanding of that,” she said.