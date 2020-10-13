The good, bad and indifferent of Budget 2021 - households forced to suck it up as Covid swallows the money

SUCK it up and keep paying. That was the message from Budget 2021 to the people in the middle who feel they end up paying for everything.

Yes, it is the second budget in row where there was little or nothing for the coping classes.

We are still paying for the last financial collapse, with USC, various levies and a marginal income tax rate that bites at relatively low levels of income.

Last year the excuse was Brexit.

But this year there is an even better reason why so few crumbs are coming from the Cabinet table to the masses in the middle.

Covid-19 is calling all the shots in Budget 2021.

With more than half a million people unemployed, hundreds of small firms staring at bankruptcy and health system struggling to cope with the pandemic, it is hard to argue against the Government failing to reward those who have retained their incomes.

We are facing two years of €20bn-plus deficits.

And the sad truth is that middle-income strugglers, who are still paying off the bad banking debts of more than a decade ago, will be plugging the deficits this time too.

This is an expensive country to live in.

Rents, house prices, mortgage rates, utilities, services, groceries, and the cost of running a car are all sky-high in Ireland.

Most have to fork out for expensive health insurance, while education is expensive too.

And the upshot of the latest Budget is that is the cost of living is to go up again.

To fund needed supports for business scarred by the pandemic and payments for staff whose jobs have been impacted, the costs of fuel, motoring and smoking will rise.

The rise in the cost of cigarettes is particularly savage, with a rise of 50c in excise duty. This will take the cost of the average pack of 20 to €14.

Motorists are set to feel the pain with a rise in carbon tax. This will add about €1.20 to the cost of a petrol fill for a typical car, and €1.50 if it is diesel.

The carbon tax on gas, coal, and home-heating oil will be held off to next May, as happened last year.

Middle-income households will be hit hard by these taxes.

But these taxes on consumption will impact most heavily on low-income, low-paid.

Gains were made by the self-employed. They are to benefit from increased tax credits.

Budget 2021 saw the announcement that the earned income tax credit those who work for themselves can claim is set to rise by €150, and that this increase will also retrospectively apply for 2020.

This will bring it into line with the PAYE tax credit that employees can claim.

Older people and those on social welfare are set to get a small boost from the increase in the fuel allowance, while the living alone allowance will go up for pensioners.

But there was nothing on childcare, insurance reform or a lowering of some of the many levies that make life expensive.

Families will see the Budget as costly, especially if they are in a rural area and have to do a lot of driving.

But it is very hard for the average householder to begrudge the money that all agree needs to be spent to help employees and firms hit by the pandemic restrictions.

And there is always the consoling fact that at least the Budget did not hike the taxes on booze.