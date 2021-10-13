‘The Budget is biased against country people. There’s no Luas stop near Gurteen’

Pat O’Brien’s eldest son, Stephen, is studying at Gurteen Agricultural College, with a plan to take over the family’s dairy farm outside Tullamore, Co Offaly.

He drives to college because, as Pat says, there is no Luas stop near Gurteen.

Budget 2022, which included the announcement of half-price public transport for all young people aged between 19 and 24, is biased against country people, according to Pat.

“But if you’re driving your car to Gurteen, the cost of getting there is increasing with the cost of diesel and petrol going up.

“The Budget is biased if you have to heat your home with oil or drive your car. I understand the reason behind the carbon tax to discourage people from using too much fuel, if you have a choice, but the Government is not providing us with alternatives.

“Fuel is an extortionate price and I don’t think the carbon tax should have been increased on it. If they were compelled to increase the carbon tax, they could have softened the hit.

“They’re telling us to switch to electricity, but we’re not sure if we can keep the lights on.”

Pat, who took over the family farm in 1995 from his parents, milks 65 cows with his wife Alma and their four children. The three youngest – Emily, Ellen and John – are in secondary school.

“Stephen wants to go farming eventually, but he may do an apprenticeship or work for a while off the farm. I’d like him to get experience on other farms before coming back here,” Pat said.

“His first placement is next week and it will be a great chance to see how things are done on another farm as things are changing in farming all the time and will change more in the coming years.

“Climate is a huge concern for us. But there is too much stick and not enough carrot.

“The Government needs to be more proactive and offer grants to incentivise change. We have been told down the years to increase cow numbers and now we’re being penalised for it.

“If diversification is needed, then why weren’t they telling us this instead of pushing a New Zealand-type farming system in this country for the last 15 years when there were environmental problems in New Zealand then?

“But now it’s the farmer who is being blamed and being held accountable.”