The Brexit Budget: Donohoe presents Budget 2020 to the Dáil

The Finance Minister has assured the country that Budget 2020 "will have absolutely no surprises".

Speaking ahead of the Budget 2020 announcements, Minister Paschal Donohoe said that compiling this budget has been a difficult process for the Government.

“I think it’s fair to say at this point there will be absolutely no surprises," he said.

"In this budget, because of the way in which the budget has been put together, because of the amount of engagement we’ve had, I think there’s been a lot of engagement both inside and outside of Government and I think by this point, all of the main points of the budget are well known," he said.

“This was a particularly challenging budget because of the need that we have to make some changes before Brexit, combined with the inevitable political challenge that will emerge in this being the final budget of this Dail, did make it a challenging process,” he explained.

When asked if he feared backlash from rural TDs after introducing carbon tax, the Minister said that he understands the concerns people have about the tax.

"I absolutely understand the concerns actually that people all over the country have in relation to taxation, in particular for citizens who don’t have access to public transport options that would be the case in larger cities, they would have a particular concern regarding changes in carbon pricing in the future," he said.

"But what I have done today is treat this change very differently to how I've treated other tax changes in the past - every euro that has been raised in carbon pricing, will be reinvested back into either dealing with the effect of carbon on the standard of living for many and also put in place the kind of changes that we need to ensure that Ireland can respond back even better to the great challenge of climate change."

Measures

Budget 2020 will be delivered today with one eye on the immediate threat of a no-deal Brexit and another on the general election next year.

The Minister is to increase the tax on commercial properties by €135m in a bid to clamp down on so-called 'cuckoo funds'.

Carbon tax, which is set to rise at a rate of €6 per tonne, will be the most controversial element of the package.

The Irish Independent can reveal that €31m brought in from the tax will be ring-fenced to help the midlands.

Part of the €1bn Brexit package will be a new 'transition fund' to provide SMEs with support ranging from €200,000 to €1m.

The Budget will also include:

56,000 new medical cards;

€100m to reduce hospital waiting lists;

A €15,000 increase in the inheritance tax threshold;

Top-ups to home carers' and living alone allowances.

A 1.5 percentage point increase to commercial stamp duty (from 6pc to 7.5pc) will take effect from midnight. As a result, Mr Donohoe will have an extra €135m to redistribute in the form of small sweeteners for the electorate.

It will also allow the Government to argue that it has taken action against the mostly overseas funds that are buying residential property at record rates.

Mr Donohoe will also add to spending power by hiking the price of cigarettes by 50 cents.

Carers are to see their allowance increased slightly by €100 - but they will also be allowed to work outside the home for 3.5 extra hours next year. Currently, they are limited to 15 hours per week.

The Earned Income Tax Credit of €1,350 available to the self-employed is to be increased by €150.

There will be small adjustments to income tax thresholds to facilitate a 30 cent rise to the minimum wage.

The Irish Independent understands that the overall value of the Social Protection package will be between €150m and €170m.

This will be spent on a €3 increase in the Qualified Child Allowance, which currently stands at €37 for teenagers. The Living Alone allowance will be increased by €5 from March.

In one of the more eye-catching announcements, Mr Donohoe will order an analysis of the civil service work practices in a bid to assess whether more State employees could operate from outside Dublin.

While keen to avoid the word 'decentralisation', the minister plans to task officials with reviewing the potential for workers to be located in support offices at regional bases.

The study will assess the civil service's skills mix, technological adoption and geographical footprint.

The move comes on foot of demands from Independent Alliance Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran that Athlone and Sligo be considered as alternatives for civil servants who commute to Dublin.

Mr Moran was also involved in negotiating a new fund for the midlands, which will involve ring-fencing income from carbon tax increases.

Some €31m will be allocated to the region to help families become less dependent on fossil fuels for work and home-heating.

The plan includes €6m for up-skilling employees from Bord na Móna. Another €5m will be spent trying to repurpose bogs for tourism and other uses. And €20m will be allocated to retrofitting homes.

In a further bid to avoid a backlash against the carbon tax from the business sector, Mr Donohoe will introduce a tax rebate for hauliers. It will be limited to one year and will not be extended if a hard Brexit does not transpire.

In education, there will be a small amount of extra funding to try help resolve ongoing issues over the availability of places on school buses.

Health is to get a budget in the region of €16.5bn. This includes €60m to hire 1,000 more frontline staff in community between now and 2021. Fianna Fáil secured money for 100 disability therapists during its negotiations.

Some 56,000 more people aged over 70 will be eligible for medical cards on foot of changes to the qualifying criteria. Independent Alliance ministers Finian McGrath and John Halligan are taking credit for this move.

Transport Minister Shane Ross secured a concession on the inheritance tax, which will not now kick in until €335,000. There is a substantial fund for the tourism sector, under threat from Brexit.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has branded the expected €6-per-tonne hike in carbon tax as "minimal" and "status quo" claiming: "it's not showing any vision or direction for the future".

His party had been recommending a €20-per-tonne increase.

Mr Ryan said increasing the carbon tax is "only one small part of the jigsaw of what we need to do" and he argued: "it seems like the government in this Budget thinks it’s all they have to do".

He questioned what renewable energy, forestry and agriculture measures will be brought in.

Mr Ryan said: "We’re not opposing it[the €6 increase] but you have to do everything else".

