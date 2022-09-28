That was the Budget that was

Poor old Pearse Doherty. He did Trojan work in taking on the dam burst of Government donations left, right and centre. We liked his line claiming “champagne corks will be flying tonight” among developers, as the Government “continues to roll out the red carpet”.

Taking a break

Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath listened patiently as the Donegal man ran through his Greatest Hits back catalogue, focusing mostly on housing, health and pensions, and explained how Sinn Féin would have done things differently. Meanwhile the benches behind the ministers had emptied as Government TDs trotted off to feed the inner woman and man.

The greatest indignity for Pearse was to come. RTÉ television, which had carried Donohoe and McGrath speeches live and uninterrupted, suddenly seemed bored by Pearse’s persuasive lines. The national broadcaster cut away for a commercial break. Viewers were treated instead to a detailed outlining of how Dunnes Stores was also doing its utmost to get prices down.

Soothing words

It’s said politicians campaign in poetry, then govern in prose. You can get away with verse once things aren’t getting worse and worse. Which they are at the moment.

But the Government is clearly bullish its €11bn bargepole will ward off the most severe effects of the war in Ukraine, because Michael McGrath reached for a snatch of Seamus Heaney at the end of his speech yesterday – a Biden-esque move freighted with risk.

Read More

He clasped famous Seamus to his breast, hailing Heaney’s expression: “Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.”

Further proof he’s after the top job.

Sartorial strategy

It will be some weeks before scientists and economists know whether the Government’s €11bn financial missile has managed to knock the inflation asteroid off its trajectory.

But Government TDs are celebrating a direct hit, saying they have smashed a boulder that threatened to extinguish all Earthlings in Ireland. The Budget was a success, they said – even if you might actually need the James Webb telescope to detect the great experiment in your payslip.

And if you think this is a poppy analysis of what was once a grave and serious event – called in Irish the cáinfháisnéis, or tax forecast – then think again. Because Paschal Donohoe himself, the sober Minister for Finance, was all over Instagram yesterday.

One story featured several ties laid out, for one to be chosen by himself as chamber clobber.

“I always wear a green tie because green is the colour of our country and also the colour of hope,” Minister Donohoe intoned, thereby destroying the betting market on what he might wear as a neckerchief.

Clothing and footwear ruined one Budget. After yesterday’s splurge of what had once been corporate cash, Sinn Féin complained that the Government had stolen its clothes.

It’s something of a cliché, but at least Mairéad Farrell offered a new variation. There had been a “wardrobe malfunction”, she said, and those clothes had been put on incorrectly, with shoes on the wrong feet.

As long as we all remember to wear extra jumpers this winter…

Back to school

Good of Senators to come back from their summer holidays yesterday… an hour before Paschal Donohoe rose to his feet. The Upper House had an extended adjournment, even though the Dáil was back the last two weeks. The fact that you didn’t notice the Seanad was still in recess speaks to its utter irrelevance. It recalls American commentator Dorothy Parker (right), when told of the death of President Calvin Coolidge… “How can they tell?”

Trying to tell us they were back, and indeed alive, a group of Independent Senators announced by press release they would be putting forward a Private Members Business motion on cost-of-living issues “and the impact it has on young people in Ireland”. Fossils showing they’re really down with the kids.

They told us: “Members of the press are welcome to attend and sit in the gallery. Please respond to this email as soon as possible so you can be granted access.” We don’t need your permission, thanks!

Alarming news

The Government finally ran into a Budget glitch late in the day. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was meeting the media at the new Government press centre when the fire alarm went off. “Your Budget is so good it’s set the place alight,” remarked one wag, but the Housing Minister ended up suitably evicted, along with everyone else. The presser was then held in the courtyard of Government Buildings, with Green junior minister for heritage Malcolm Noonan remarking: “We took you out of the conference room to show you the heritage.” All jolly japes… but the Irish Independent has highlighted problems with the Leinster House campus fire alarm system before. And the knock-on effect was that ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath were forced to hold their 7pm presser in Merrion Street rather than the dedicated media centre. A disappointing end, perhaps, to the Government’s beautifully unclouded day – or maybe a warning of what’s still to come.

Grub’s up

Genius! Leinster House catering queen Julie Lyons captured the mood on a day when there were presents for everyone in the audience.

The giveaway Budget sparked a special Christmas lunch to mark Budget day even though we’re a long way short of Halloween.

With accompanying holly leaves and red berries chalked on the blackboard, traditional turkey and ham led the way, accompanied by croquettes and cranberry sauce.

The dessert of the day was Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, further fuelling the feel-good factor. The meal was specially available from noon, an hour before Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath officially donned their Santa hats to begin dispensing the goodies.

Mind you, tough times are coming – and there could be many who will have a lean Christmas this year. Nonetheless, there’s nothing wrong with a bit of whistling past the graveyard. Eat, drink and be merry, and let tomorrow take care of itself.