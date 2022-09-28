Tech sector sees tax credit and employee share scheme extensions

The tech sector has given a cautious welcome to the extension of tax credits around intellectual property and employee share schemes in Budget 2023.

Government is to extend the State’s so-called “knowledge development box” tax credits for a further four years. Mostly applicable to tech companies and those filing patents, qualifying firms can get a deduction worth up to 50pc of profits.

However, the effective rate is to rise from 6.25pc to 10pc due to OECD single tax rate rules being introduced internationally.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also announced that the Government will amend the research and development tax credit, which currently generates a 25pc tax credit as well as a tax deduction of 12.5pc. However, he did not specify the rate of change, which can result in a refund of €37.50 for every €100 spend on research and development.

Separately, the Government has extended the Special Assignee Relief Programme (SARP) scheme – which gives income tax relief to highly paid executives who come to Ireland to work – until the end of 2025. The Government has increased the minimum income limit for new entrants to €100,000.

Small and medium-sized firms will see some employee share option schemes extended. The Key Employee Engagement Programme (Keep) scheme will be extended until the end of 2025. The lifetime company limit for Keep shares is being raised from €3m to €6m.

The office of the Data Protection Commissioner is to receive an additional €3m, to include the cost of two new data commissioners. The Government has targeted a staffing figure of 280 at the regulatory body by the end of 2023.

Fines imposed by the regulator on big technology companies, such as the €405m penalty on Instagram earlier this month, are subsumed into Ireland’s national finances.

The moves were broadly welcomed by some tech industry lobby groups.

“The further changes to the Keep share options and R&D tax credit schemes are positive for start-ups,” said Scale Ireland in a statement.

"We look forward to seeing more details with regard to both of these measures.”

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath also announced increased funding for local enterprise offices.



