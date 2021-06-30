| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taxpayers set to foot bill for investment as budget looms

Government expected to have to manage €250bn debt by the end of the year, the National Economic Dialogue has heard

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe Expand

Close

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Sarah Collins

More taxes are on the way to help close the Covid budget gap, the National Economic Dialogue has heard, but it’s unclear what form they will take.

The Government will rack up close to €250bn in debt by the end of the year and will lose out on multinational revenues under a global corporate tax deal, so it needs to find new ways to fund investments in housing, healthcare and other priorities.

“There was general agreement that the tax burden is going to be much higher in the next 10 years,” said Stephen Kinsella, an associate professor of economics at the University of Limerick, who participated in the two-day event.

Most Watched

Privacy