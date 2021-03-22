Taxes will have to rise to fund extra services, warns Central Bank

Taxes will have to rise to pay for the big increases in public spending announced last year or we’ll run a high risk of plunging the public finances into crisis, Central Bank economists have warned.

Ireland’s hike in short term government spending to pull the health service and the economy out of the Covid pandemic crisis was the second biggest in Europe, according to a new Economic Letter “COVID-19 and the Public Finances in Ireland” by researchers Thomas Conefrey, Rónán Hickey and Niall McInerney.

The Central Bank economists say that spend, or around €19bn more last year than government took in, was needed and should continue over the short-term in order to stabilise the economy.

In 2020 and 2021 extra spending is being paid for by tapping cheap debt available from the bond markets.

Cushioning the effects of job losses and funding emergency health measures associated with the pandemic has happened without hitting households or business with any extra costs, so far.

However, the Central Bank report warns that €5.4bn of more permanent spending hikes announced in Budget 2021 – including money for more Gardaí, more hospital beds, doctors and nurses cannot continue to be paid for by borrowing beyond the current crisis.

"The analysis shows that permanent increases in current spending could only be sustainably accommodated if accompanied by offsetting revenue raising measures. Long-lasting spending increases funded by debt could result in a permanent rise in the government deficit, increasing the risks to fiscal sustainability and limiting the scope to respond to future crises,” the Central Bank letter states.

In lay terms that means taxes will have to rise to match spending commitments. In their model, the researchers say they assume a rise in income taxes to fund the spending, but that a range of options including carbon taxes and VAT could be considered.

The analysis rejects an increasingly common suggestions that the state could run a permanent deficit, or at least sustain deficits over the longer term, by borrowing what has become incredibly cheap debt on the markets.

Governments can run deficits without undermining public finances, at least in theory, as long as the economy and tax base is growing faster than the debt.

However, the Central Bank researchers reject that notion. They note that the national debt here was already huge coming into the pandemic, and has since grown to potentially dangerously high levels that could limit the ability of a future government to deal with a crisis down the line.

“Given Ireland’s high starting level of debt, further increases in the debt ratio in the coming years would amplify the risks to debt sustainability and potentially limit the scope for an expansionary fiscal response to future crises,” the letter states.

Online Editors