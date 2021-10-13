Tax to free up land for housing development ‘may hit family holdings’, farm lobby group warns

A new Zoned Land Tax has the potential to cause the greatest difficulty for some farmers from Budget 2022, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has said.

The new 3pc tax is a key element of the Government’s latest efforts to address the housing crisis with a primary objective of increasing the supply of residential accommodation rather than raising revenue.

The tax will apply to land which is zoned suitable for residential development and is serviced, but has not been developed for housing.

It will therefore target land in areas that are zoned residential or which are zoned for a mix of uses, including residential.

ICMSA last night said further details are eagerly awaited on what land will be included or – more importantly – excluded from the tax.

“There cannot be a situation whereby a farm family who are actively farming their land in a zoned area are subject to this 3pc tax.

“ICMSA believe that while it will be 2024 before current zoned land will be eligible for this tax, clarity on the rules need to be brought forward as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in order to identify zoned land within the scope of the tax, maps will be prepared and published by local authorities in advance of the ­commencement of the measure.

“I believe the introduction of this tax is a very important step forward in encouraging the release of land for building homes,” he said. “Depending on its impact, I will be open to reviewing the rate in the future.”

Further, he indicated that there will be a process established to enable any person to apply to their local authority to have the zoning status of their land amended.

He added that each case will be considered on its merits in the context of “proper planning and sustainable development”.

There will be time to prepare before the introduction of the new tax with a two-year lead-in time for land zoned before January 2022, and a three-year lead-in time for land zoned after ­January 2022.

The tax will be based on the market value of the land and the rate at the outset will be 3pc.

There will be a number of exclusions from the tax such as dwelling houses and their gardens, amenities and infrastructure. Other exemptions will be defined in the Finance Bill.

The tax will operate on a self-assessment basis and will be administered by the Revenue Commissioners and the tax will replace the vacant site levy when it comes into operation.