Taoiseach defends Budget 2022 after accusation ‘the Government refused to show up for renters’

The Budget “does deal with many people who rent,” the Taoiseach has insisted, after coming under fierce attack in the Dáil.

Micheál Martin suggested that some of the pressure on rents was due to Covid issues, which was also seen internationally. But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had asked: “Why has the Government refused to show up for renters?”

Mr Martin said there were supports from the State for renters, denying they had been left “high and dry” in the Budget.

He pointed to 65,000 people supported under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), 17,000 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) and 20,000 under the Rent Supplement.

Some €600 million was being provided in 2022 under such supports, the Taoiseach said.

And he said 1.8 million workers would benefit from the indexation of income tax bands and ceilings, which included renters. But Sinn Féin had opposed income tax indexation, he said.

Ms McDonald said average rents Statewide now were €1,350 per month and €1,848 per month in Dublin.

People in the capital were paying out €22,000 from their disposable income annually to put a roof over their heads before they put any food on the table, she said.