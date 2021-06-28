THE Government has warned the country to prepare for spending cuts as the pandemic eases.

At the launch of the National Economic Dialogue on Monday, the Taoiseach said that there will need to be “trade offs” in future budgets to help pay for priority issues, including housing.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said Covid spending must be unwound or “be funded by higher taxes or by running higher deficits”.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, said the Government “can’t continue to run a really strong expansionary budgetary policy” while the economy is growing.

“While we will be ambitious in our plans and in what we want to achieve, we must be mature enough as a society to recognise that there are trade-offs, that not everything can be achieved overnight, and for so many of the challenges that we face there are no easy, quick answers or solutions,” the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said.

Read More

He said the forthcoming summer economic statement would set out “a pathway towards a broadly balanced budget”.

“This will mean making choices around how and what we deliver, choosing what we focus upon, ensuring we are taking a sustainable and responsible approach to our public finances so that we will, again, have the space to respond should challenges strike again, as they surely will.”

The two-day dialogue is a chance for interest groups to submit their ideas for Budget 2022.

Mr Martin said housing would be at the centre of the recovery, but warned that new houses would not be built overnight, and would require both public and private sector financing.

The Government’s most recent economic forecasts, which date from April, forecast growth of 4.5pc this year and 5pc next.

But business group Ibec says growth could reach 6.5pc this year, while the Economic and Social Research Institute believes it could hit 11pc.

However, Irish government debt will stand at close to a quarter of a trillion euros by the end of the year, while a new global corporate tax deal could eat away at €2bn worth of tax revenue.

Brexit, the cost of pensions and healthcare and paying for the country’s climate neutrality pledge will also eat into the public finances.

Mr Donohoe warned that continuing to spend at current levels would be “massively pro-cyclical” and “would quickly undermine the sustainability of our public finances”.

And Mr McGrath said financing the country’s social and economic priorities would mean returning the public finances to "a sustainable position over the medium term”.

“Our public resources must be used efficiently to effectively deliver public services and public infrastructure.

“Getting better outcomes isn’t always about spending more, it is sometimes about spending better. Measuring outcomes and ensuring value for money is key.”

The European Commission has suspended its budget rules until 2023 and the the European Central Bank is to maintain its €1.8trn bond buying programme until next March.