Tackling waiting lists a priority as Stephen Donnelly outlines how €22bn Health Budget will be spent

A new €210million Access to Care Fund which will include buying private care and diagnostics for some of the hundreds of thousands of public patients on waiting lists was announced today as part of the Budget.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who is getting €22billion for health spending – including €4billion extra – acknowledged the heavy toll waiting lists are taking.

Well over 800,000 people are on some form of waiting list.

He said today: “Hundreds of thousands of people were on waiting lists before Covid-19 hit. Since the beginning of the pandemic this has worsened as much elective, or planned, care paused earlier this year. The impact of this pandemic on levels of unmet need is difficult to quantify, but it is a huge concern for me as health minister.

“Therefore, I have established an Access to Care Fund of €210million and will be allocating a budget of €130million to the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

“It will empower our GPs and provide access to more than 130,000 additional diagnostic tests.”

Read More

He outlined in more detail where the money is targeted.

• €467million is aimed at permanently funding 2,600 beds in acute and community settings, including €52million for critical-care beds

• €100million for people with a disability

• €38million for new mental health services

• €1.7billion to protect health care workers, vulnerable groups and the public from the impacts of Covid-19

• €425million to deliver enhanced community and social care services, including an additional five million home care hours

• €318million to improve access to care including a new Access to Care Fund

• €147million to reform the way care is delivered through the accelerated implementation of national strategies

• €50million for new drugs

• €20million for Healthy Ireland

• An increase of approximately 16,000 posts in the health workforce

“While the pandemic highlighted major challenges in our health service, it has also highlighted the many strengths within the service,” he said.

“In Budget 2021 my objective is to address these challenges head on and to build upon the strengths. This Budget will deliver funding for 2,600 beds and about 16,000 staff for our health service over Budget 2020 levels. It will provide permanent funding for the capacity and staff introduced in 2020 and planned under the HSE Winter Plan.

“It will move care from hospitals to communities, closer to home. It will ensure that more people have access to primary care and that more older people will have medical cards.

“It will ensure that funding is in place for new medicines and technologies. It is providing unprecedented funding for key national strategies that will improve maternity and gynaecology services, cancer services, our trauma network, palliative care, dementia services and women’s health.”

Read More

Junior Minister Mary Butler, who has responsibility for mental health and older people, announced more than €1billion has been allocated to mental health.

“This is an increase of €50million on last year’s Budget and comprises €38million for new measures, including the continuation of Covid-19 supports, and €12million to meet existing needs,” she said.

“Of the €38million, a significant sum of €23million will be allocated to commence implementation of Sharing the Vision – A Mental Health Policy for Everyone, including enhancement of mental health community teams, child and adolescent mental health services, crisis resolution services, development of clinical care programmes and investment in peer support workers and employment supports.”

She said the mental health challenges brought about by Covid-19 will be tackled.

She said: “Covid-19 has been a source of significant stress, anxiety, worry and fear for many people and so it’s important that funding will also address ongoing mental health needs arising from the impact of the pandemic.”

“Investment will be made in step down beds in the community, e-mental health supports, supporting the NGO sector in providing critical mental health services, in addition to capital works.

The care of older people is also being supported.

“For our older people and those living in residential care, this has been a particularly difficult time,” she said.

“The very significant additional funding in Budget 2021, including five million additional home care hours, over National Service Plan 2020 levels, recognises those difficulties and is aimed at keeping older people healthy and happy, in their community, for as long as possible.”

She said €12.9million of the additional funding allocated to older people in the Budget will be dedicated to enhancing dementia focused services and supports.

Junior Minister Frank Feighan, who has responsibility for public health, wellbeing and the national drugs strategy, announced funding of €20million for Healthy Ireland, a Sláintecare initiative which supports individuals and communities to live healthier lives, including funding for the national obesity strategy, healthy eating policies, and smoking cessation and alcohol reduction programmes.

He said: “I am also confirming a €12million investment in our hugely important public health workforce, who have done such vital work during the pandemic.

“I am announcing €10million in additional funding to expand the availability of drug and alcohol services across the country, including community-based services and residential treatment programmes. The funding will also provide health supports for over 2,000 people who are homeless with complex health needs, and increase access to health services for Roma, Travellers, asylum seekers and other vulnerable groups.

Junior minister with responsibility for disability Anne Rabbitte said the €100million investment in disability services was “unprecedented”.

“The increased level of funding will deliver more timely intervention for children and young people by providing 100 additional posts for children’s therapeutic services,” she said.

“The additional investment will build the capacity of our adult disability services and increase day services by one day a week, for those whose services were reduced due to Covid-19. It will also support around 1,700 young people who leave school and training programmes in 2021.

She said new residential places will be provided for people with a disability, while the provision of intensive support packages will support people with complex needs to enable them to remain in their own community.

She said: “Increased community support will help to keep people living in their own homes through increased and alternative models of respite, intensive support packages, and additional PA hours.

“I am also very pleased to announce that €20million is being made available on a once-off basis in the current year to support voluntary disability service providers engaged in the Transforming Lives Reform programme. Criteria for disbursement of this funding will be available next week.”

Read More

Online Editors