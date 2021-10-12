Student grants will rise by a flat rate €200 from next September.

The ‘across the board’ increase will benefit about 62,000 students who receive maintenance support to help with cost-of-living increases.

Current annual payments range from €305 to €5915 and they will all increase by €200.

It is one of three key changes to the SUSI grant scheme after a decade of standstill.

The income threshold to qualify grants will increase by €1,000 – ensuring more students qualify and more families can access support.

In a third key move, the qualifying distance for payment of the higher ‘non-adjacent’ grant will be reduced from 45km to 30km.

This means more students who are living away from home or travelling to college will qualify for the higher grant.

Since cuts introduced in 2011, a student’s home had to be to 45km away from college to qualify for the ‘non adjacent’ rate, an increase from 25km at the time.

The €200-a-year Government levy paid by students on post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses is being abolished.

Today’s changes follow on from an increase in post-graduate grants in 2021 and are in addition to €22 million announced in financial and mental health supports for students this week.