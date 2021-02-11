State and public health sector will be larger after Covid, says McGrath

A “larger state” and public health sector will be permanent features of post-pandemic Ireland.

Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath, said that the Covid-19 crisis has forced a “change in direction” when it comes to health spending.

“Our public sector is growing and I think that, coming out of the pandemic, we are going to have a larger state. We’re certainly going to have a larger public service, for example in the whole health area,” Mr McGrath told an online event on Thursday.

Read More

The size of the public service will rise to between 360,000 and 370,000 people over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, the minister told the event organised by TASC, the think-tank for action on social change.

The Government set aside €4bn for health spending in 2021, to be spent partly on recruiting around 16,000 extra people to the health service.

Mr McGrath said €2bn of the health spend represents a non-pandemic-related “step-change decision to increase the capacity of our public health system”.

He said maximising EU funding and boosting the nascent economic recovery would help to pay for Ireland’s extra spending.

Ireland is the only EU economy to post positive growth in 2020, which the European Commission said on Thursday was largely on the back of multinational exports.

The EU has also promised €853m in grants to Ireland from its €675bn pandemic recovery fund, with just over €1bn also to come from a separate Brexit adjustment fund.

Mr McGrath said the Government would keep spending to dig the country out of the pandemic and is not looking at withdrawing Covid supports any time soon.

"We are committed to continuing with the supports for as long as they’re needed and as long as we can afford them,” he said.

“And they are costly, but we can afford them for now, and what we have committed to is that there won’t be any cliff edge.”

Read More

Online Editors