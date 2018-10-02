Spending in Department of Health €300m ahead of target

Overspending in the Department of Health is worse than last year, according to new Government statistics release today.

Spending is €300m ahead of target for the first 9 months of 2018 – compared to being €166m ahead of target at the same point last year.

The overspend will eat into Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s budgetary firepower ahead of next Tuesday’s Budget.

The figures are contained in the latest exchequer returns, which show the tax take is broadly in line with target so far this year.

€37.5bn of tax was taken in the first 9 months – 5.2pc ahead of last year and 0.3pc behind target.

The increase has been fuelled in part by a 10.5pc jump in corporation tax compared to 2017. Income tax and VAT are up 6.8pc and 5pc respectively this year – albeit slightly behind target.

Peter Vale, a tax partner at Grant Thornton, said the figures were solid.

“In summary, there is nothing in today’s figures that should cause the Minister to reshape his thoughts in advance of next week’s Budget. We expect several revenue raising measures to be introduced, with VAT and stamp duty changes prominent.

“Similar to previous years, the main beneficiaries will be lower and middle income earners.”

The Department of Finance has lifted its forecast for economic growth this year, with 7.4pc GDP growth expected now. That compares to an estimate of 5.6pc in the Spring.

Online Editors