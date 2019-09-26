THE Budget will "put money back in people's pockets," Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised.

'Some tax reductions' as Varadkar promises Budget will 'put money back in people's pockets'

Mr Varadkar has said that while it won't be a "give-away" Budget in terms of tax reductions of welfare increases, the goal will be to "reduce the cost of living for hard families".

He said the government is exploring a boost to the sums paid in childcare subsidies, reducing the cost of medicines and cutting Dirt tax on savings as ways to give money back.

And speaking in Los Angeles where he is on a trade mission, he ruled out a supplementary Budget in the case of a hard Brexit.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) had recommended that the government consider a second Budget to respond to the UK leaving the EU.

Mr Varadkar said: "That's not our plan. Our plan is that the budget on the 8th of October will be a Budget to protect Ireland from no-deal.

"So if we end up in a No Deal scenario, we won't need a supplementary budget next year."

Mr Varadkar continued that if there is if there is an orderly Brexit "things will actually turn out better than expected in the budget."

Mr Varadkar said there will be minimal tax package with "some reductions" and a modest welfare package" and neither will be on the scale of the past three years.

Asked what areas the tax reductions may occur Mr Varadkar said the Budget isn't decided yet, "but we're looking at a number of things certainly around around income taxes."

He said a further reduction in Deposit Interest Retention Tax (Dirt tax) is "already penciled in".

Mr Varadkar said the government is also looking at measures to help with the cost of living.

He said: "There are lots of different ways to put money back in people's pockets.

"Pay increases are provided for in the Budget - €400m in pay increases for public servants.

"Also, you can do it through tax reductions, or you can do it through by reducing the cost of living."

"In in previous budgets, we've improved childcare subsidies, we've reduced the cost of medicines. So they're kind of things we're looking at.

He added: "So even though it's not going to be giveaway budgets in terms of tax reductions, or welfare, pension increases, there are going to be actions in the Budget, that do put money in people's pockets, and also reduce the cost of living for hardworking families."

Earlier today Mr Varadkar hosted a Tourism Ireland breakfast in Beverly Hills.

He will open the new Irish consulate in Los Angeles this evening before holding meetings with Hollywood film and TV executives tomorrow.

