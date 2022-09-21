Social Democrats want €15-a-week hike to welfare rates in the Budget

The Social Democrats have called for all welfare rates to be increased by €15 a week, in their alternative budget.

The party led by Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy is also calling for the minimum wage to rise to €12 per hour under the plan to address the cost of living crisis.

They also want third level education fees to be cut by €500 for the forthcoming term.

The Social Democrats budget submission calls for the introduction of a third rate of income tax at 43pc on all earnings over €100,000.

A budget document produced by the party criticised Government claims it will put money in people’s pockets as meaning “tax cuts for the better off”.

The party proposed addressing the cost of living crisis by giving a cash payment to households based on their income.

This would see an €800 subsidy given to anyone earning less than €50,000.

Households with a combined income of between €50,000 and €100,000 would receive €600 while those earning between €100,000 and €120,000 would be entitled to €400.

The payments would be made in two tranches between now and next February.

The party admitted they do not have a plan for how they would support households after February 2023.

However, the party’s alternative budget also sets out plans to increase the weekly fuel allowance from €33 to €48 while also introducing a €100m hardship fund for households struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

They set out plans to make primary and secondary education “genuinely free” by providing books and transport to schools at no charge while also ending the practice of parents paying voluntary contributions.

The party wants to cut childcare fees by 30pc next year and by the same rate the following year.

They plan to have 100,000 homes fitted with solar panels and want to increase the grant for installing the renewable energy solution.

Speaking at the launch of the alternative budget, Ms Shortall said: “Before the current inflationary crisis, the cost-of-living in Ireland was already 36pc above the EU average and we were the second most expensive European country in which to live.

“This meant that when prices began rising quickly, Irish people had little room for manoeuvre.”

Ms Murphy said: “The cost-of-living crisis has been significantly exacerbated by the decades of underinvestment in critical public services that preceded it. We must address the chronic deficits that exist in our public services.”