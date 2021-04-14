Slow vaccine rollout and shifting corporate tax climate add to budget worries

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath pictured ahead of the delivery of Budget 2021. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Vaccine delays, corporate tax changes and climate-related costs pose the biggest risks to the Irish budget.

According to a budget outline published by the Department of Finance on Wednesday, a slower vaccine rate could shrink the economy by 4.5pc by 2022, while new global corporate tax rules could cost more than the €2bn the government has estimated.

The plan predicts Covid supports will be gone by the end of next year and the budget will be in balance by 2025.

The stability programme update, which must be sent to the EU by the end of April, forecasts economic growth of 4.5pc per cent this year and 5pc in 2022, with unemployment projected to reach 16.25pc this year and 8.25pc next year.

The budget deficit is estimated at 4.7pc of gross domestic product (GDP) this year (after reaching 5pc last year) and is expected to fall to 2.8pc of GDP next year.

The minister for finance, Paschal Donohoe, said the figures would hold true “if we make sensible decisions in relation to taxation and spending, if we reduce our emergency economic expenditure when health circumstances allow”.

However, if the vaccination rate is slower than predicted, it could mean reduced growth of 3.7pc this year and 2.4pc in 2022, and an unemployment rate of 17pc this year and 11pc in 2022.

“Without a dramatic improvement in vaccine deployment, the prospects for the economy lean more towards the Minister’s downside scenario,” said Michael McAteer, a managing partner at consulting firm Grant Thornton. “In any scenario, it is important that the support programmes which have been vital in buffering the economy from an even worse outcome ‘stay the course’ and are not withdrawn too soon.”

A change in US and international corporate tax rules could also dent the state coffers.

“If the loss of corporate tax revenue is more than €2bn then of course it does affect the figures that we have in our model today, but €2bn per year is, for now, the best assumption that we have,” said Mr Donohoe.

He said he will likely revise that figure before Budget 2022 in October.

Meanwhile, the minister for public expenditure, Michael McGrath, said that Covid supports “will not end entirely” at the end of June, but failed to indicated when they will be phased out.

“It will be a challenging and a delicate process, but that’s why the anchor of our decision making is the avoidance of the cliff edge because we know what the consequences of that would be. It would end up resulting in many employees on the wage subsidy scheme currently going on jobseeker supports directly, and that is essentially a false saving.”

But Social Justice Ireland director Seán Healy said that a “misplaced focus on the deficit and any return to austerity” will damage the recovery.

“As Ireland emerges from the worst impacts of the pandemic we must not allow the ‘reducing the deficit’ narrative to dominate economic discourse. Ireland may be comparatively well off in some areas; however there are substantial inequalities that must be addressed.”





Online Editors