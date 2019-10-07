BUDGET 2020 will be a "no-deal Brexit budget" designed to protect the Irish economy from the effects of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

Simon Coveney says Budget 2020 will be a 'cautious' one designed to protect country from effects of no-deal Brexit

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland had to prepare for the worst possible outcome of the Brexit talks - and create a special fund to help vulnerable parts of the Irish economy cope with any fall-out.

"This is a no-deal Brexit budget - these are extraordinary times in Ireland. We are literally writing history right now in terms of what the future relationship between Britain and Ireland and Britain and the EU will look like," he said.

"We have to put a responsible budget together to make sure the country is ready for that. This will be very different to a normal budget."

Mr Coveney, speaking as he opened the new Enable Ireland complex in Cork, said Ireland faced extraordinary times.

"Normally, if you have an economy growing at 6pc a year, which we have, when you have not quite but not far from full employment and when you have a stable, strong economy you would expect a budget that is going to spend a lot more money.

"Tomorrow, we are going to be much more cautious than that.

"We will spend more, but it will be modest increases.

"We are doing that because we are anticipating the worst possible outcome from the Brexit negotiations, which is a no-deal.

"We know that in a no-deal scenario the Irish economy will virtually come to a standstill next year - there will be growth of 0.7pc," he added.

Mr Coveney said there was a "need to match increases in expenditure with economic growth".

"I think the expenditure increases will be limited, so we can make space for quite a significant no-deal Brexit fund which we will set aside and make sure is available and ready if a no-deal Brexit actually happens to support vulnerable sectors of the Irish economy whether it be tourism, agriculture or fisheries," he said.

