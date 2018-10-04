The Christmas bonus will be fully restored for welfare recipients in this year’s Budget, Independent.ie can reveal.

Revealed: Christmas bonus to be fully restored for welfare recipients in Budget

State pensions, jobseeker and disability payments will now be doubled in the lead up to Christmas under an agreement reached between Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance.

Welfare recipients currently receive an additional 85pc of their weekly payment in early December.

The payment will be increased to 100pc this year by Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.

Pensioners in receipt of the contributory State pension will receive an additional €232 under the Christmas bonus scheme.

