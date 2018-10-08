A large majority of Independent.ie readers said that they would not be able to afford a hike in carbon tax.

A large majority of Independent.ie readers said that they would not be able to afford a hike in carbon tax.

Revealed: 84pc of our readers could not afford a carbon tax hike in Budget 2019

Some 84pc (1257) of 1497 respondents said that they did not believe the expected €10 per tonne hike would be financially viable.

Expectations are that Minister Paschal Donohue could raise carbon tax from €20 to €30 per tonne.

Carbon tax is used internationally as a way of changing habits and encouraging people to use more green energy.

In Ireland it applies to kerosene, marked gas oil, liquid petroleum gas, fuel oil, natural gas and solid fuels - but the rate, which is €20 per tonne, has remained unaltered since May 2014.

In a separate poll, however, from a total of 1398 respondents, a significant 939 don't think that this is a logical step.

Read more: Revealed: 63pc of our readers pay more for childcare than rent or mortgage

There has been some speculation that as well as hiking carbon tax, Mr Donohoe could raise the excise duty on diesel in a bid to promote electric vehicles.

A source close to the Budget talks has said that the carbon tax hike could be half of what was previously expected or even postponed.

Online Editors