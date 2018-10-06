Almost two thirds of Independent.ie readers stated that their childcare costs were more expensive than their rent or mortgage.

Almost two thirds of Independent.ie readers stated that their childcare costs were more expensive than their rent or mortgage.

Revealed: 63pc of our readers pay more for childcare than rent or mortgage

Out of a total of 3076 respondents, a whopping 1,953 said that they pay more in créche or childminder fees than they do on accommodation.

Just less than one quarter, 715 people, said that their costs for minding children were actually lower than their mortgage or rent outgoings.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone is exploring how targeted childcare subsidies can be expanded in the upcoming Budget to include more squeezed workers in both the public and private sectors.

At present, parents who benefit from the targeted childcare subsidies include those on a low income, with medical cards, or in receipt of various social protection payments.

Meanwhile, Early Childhood Ireland held a pre-Budget event in Dublin on Thursday, which was attended by Minister Zappone along with several member of the Oireachtas.

The organisation, which represents 3,800 childcare providers, wants the Government to commit to increasing budget allocation by at least €250m.

Some 408 respondents in the poll said that they pay the same for childminding fees and for their rent or mortgage.

Online Editors