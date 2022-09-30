Renters as well as home buyers will carry cement levy burden

The concrete levy introduced in this year’s budget is also set to impact renters, as well as people buying new homes, the ERSI has warned.

The impact of the levy is “likely to be borne on people who live in the newly built homes,” ERSI research officer Barra Roantree told a post-budget briefing.

“It’s also likely to be the renters as many of these newly built homes are being built and added to the rental stock.”

He pointed to the ongoing challenges around housing supply in Ireland at the moment.

“When you have very elastic demand, very elastic supply, you’re going to get the feedthrough to the end user,” Mr Roantree said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe introduced the Defective Concrete Products Levy in this year’s budget, with the controversial levy expected to come into force from April 3 next year.

The levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and certain other concrete products will be applied at a rate of 10pc.

The measure is expected to contribute to the €3.7bn mica redress scheme which was brought in earlier this year for those impacted by the use of defective products in the building of their homes.

Minster Donohoe said that the provision of the mica redress scheme comes at “a significant cost” and he expects the levy to raise €80m annually.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) said the introduction of the levy would would add approximately €3,000 to €4,000 to the overall delivery costs of an average 3 bed semi, the most common house type in Ireland.

“[The mica redress scheme] is a big once-off cost,” Mr Roantree said. “We have lots of big, what we think are going to be once off or certainly not permanent, revenues in terms of corporation tax. These two seem to match.”

He said the scheme could also be funded through general taxation.

“I don’t quite follow why this, in particular, is something that needs to have a dedicated levy that pays for it. We don’t really apply the same logic to lots of other schemes that we have,” he concluded.

Speaking following the backlash this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “the precise impact of this is quite low in respect of potential impact on eventual house prices.”

“It’s not fair that the taxpayer should cover all of the cost. And we believe that the cost should fall at least in part on the industry,” Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this week.