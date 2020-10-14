Relief for farmers as key funding schemes roll over despite delay to CAP deal

Farmers, for the most part, breathed a sigh of relief when Budget 2021 confirmed key schemes vital to their income would be rolled over.

With the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) set to expire this year, farmers had been in the dark over the future of key schemes jointly funded by the EU and the Exchequer.

However, despite the delayed introduction of a new CAP, the Government committed to funding existing key schemes in 2021.

GLAS, ANCs, BDGP, TAMS, the sheep welfare scheme and other beef measures that support farm incomes and continued environmental action have all been extended.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said it was his priority to ensure the delay in the new CAP did not result in any gap in funding for farmers.

"I wanted to maintain supports for vulnerable sectors, without losing focus on the strategic development of agriculture and food," he said.

IFA rural development chairman Michael Biggins echoed these comments and stressed that farm schemes must remain a central part of Government policy, particularly for the low-income dry stock sector.

"Direct payments are a huge part of family farm incomes. Targeted schemes are increasingly important, many of which have a significant climate action element," he said.

The budget of the Department of Agriculture has been increased to €1.8bn, an increase of €179m.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath indicated the extra funding would range of new pilot schemes for farmers to be announced in 2021.

Mr McConalogue said he wanted to lay the foundations for a major new agri environment scheme to support farm incomes and incentivise climate and environmental action into the future.

Some €79m in new funding for a number of pilot measures in the agri environment area has been provided, while €10m of this will be ringfenced for the tillage sector. This funding will also contribute to the development of new initiatives on farm safety.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan said a €45m allocation for a Covid beef scheme to improve carbon efficiency "may be helpful", but he warned the "devil will be in the detail".

Referring specifically to the challenge of Brexit, Mr McConalogue said an additional €39m will be provided for staff and infrastructure this year.

"My department will be in a position to fulfil its expanded control obligations at ports and airports to facilitate trade in agri food products following the end of the Brexit transition period," he said.

He highlighted that the Government has set aside a €3.4bn recovery fund to support sectors, including agri-food and fisheries, particularly affected by a no-deal Brexit and Covid-19.

However, IFA president Tim Cullinan said in reaction to the Budget that the Government needed to give more acknowledgement to the imminent threat of Brexit.

"We fully accept the challenges facing the State from Covid-19, but we have a further emergency coming in the form of Brexit.

"In 2019, €110m was set aside for a Brexit reserve. We need immediate clarity on the status of this fund and what precisely has been set aside for Brexit. We cannot rely on the EU contingency fund alone," he said.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the increase in self-employed earned income credit by €150 up to €1,650 meant that allowance had finally reached parity with PAYE.

However, Mr McCormack expressed disappointment at the lack of action over "the long-standing and utterly destructive" problem of excess income volatility.

