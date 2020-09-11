Pubs, live music and aviation industries promised extra supports in Budget to help survive Covid crisis

October’s Budget will need to provide extra supports to sectors forced to remain closed for public health reasons so that they can survive and reopen later, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

He cited the live music industry, the events sector, travel and aviation as well as the pub trade as needing supports beyond the general stimulus being provided by Government.

Measures will be needed to retain skills in those areas as well as to keep businesses operating so that they can eventually reopen, he said.

“We don’t want DJs to retrain as lawyers or riggers to become healthcare workers, we don’t want people to move out of these sectors,” he said.

That comments, at a seminar run as part of the Dublin Economic Workshop suggest the Minister for Business is seeking a specific package to be included the October Budget with the aim of keeping some parts of the economy on ice longer than others but with a view to being able to revive activities once the public health conditions allow.

Minister Varadkar said he expects the progress of Covid 19 to be “more akin a war or invasion” than an economic crash – with parts of the country potentially occupied, liberated and re-occupied in different waves of infection.

The best economic policy is to put public health first,” he said, but added that there is a level at which we can live with the virus.”

Speaking at the same seminar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said the central bank’s central assumption is that the economic crisis caused by the pandemic will be shorter lived than the banking crisis, with a return to pre-Covid economic activity anticipated by 2022.

Belief that the crisis is temporary can inform the decisions of policy makers including making spending and borrowing decisions looking ahead to the post 2022 period, but he warned not everything will come back in the same way.

