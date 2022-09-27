Prudent Paschal has finally loosened the purse-strings.

The pandemic is over, long live the continuing preparedness to help us all in a new crisis.

A key factor to the Budget was simply this: The silence of Sinn Féin Deputies as it was announced.

There was virtually nothing to criticise, unless smokers stub out their cigs in greater frustration at a 50c rise. Or others carp about carbon tax.

Then there was a special ‘concrete measure’ – a levy on the substance in response to pyrite and mica. It will add to construction costs.

Apart from these, the speeches amounted to a continuous stream of cushioning announcements.

Government Deputies found themselves routinely muttering ‘hear, hear,’ as if routine responses in church.

And still supreme stillness reigned on the Sinn Féin benches, even if Housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin occasionally flayed his fingers over a laptop keyboard.

Paschal’s aunts Maura and Breda looked on from the distinguished visitors’ gallery, along with his son and daughter in their school uniforms. It was his last Budget speech as Mnister for Finance.

A smattering of Senators ringed the railings of the lower house for the announcement of the Gospel of Good News. But the public gallery was curiously quiet.

The man from Dublin Central first paid tribute to the hard work of the Irish people as we emerged from Covid.

The new crisis, caused by war waged by Vladimir Putin, was next referenced. Jennifer Whitmore, of the Social Democrats, consciously wore the Ukrainian colours, with a blue jacket over a yellow top.

Thanks to the miracle of a huge windfall for a handful of big corporations in the digital world, Paschal didn’t have to announce an immediate windfall tax on energy companies, although one is being readied in case EU-wide arrangements don’t suit this country.

But with all those billions dropped into his lap by the faceless Facebooks of this world, Paschal could pretend he was Charlie McCreevy – the freewheeling Minister for Finance of a former era whose mantra was “When I have it, I spend it”.

And off he went, leaving Celtic Tiger Charlie in the ha’penny place as he hosed cash at the inflationary fires.

The only Sinn Féin groaning came with an increase in carbon tax, although this will be offset at the petrol pumps. Not much to worry about there.

Then came Good Scheme Bess – the business energy support subvention, which will help secure the future of SMEs and small outfits of every stripe.

And a zero VAT rating for newspapers. Government TDs grinned up at the press gallery.

Zero VAT on defibrillators, and for more sanitary products to counter period poverty.

Paschal even had spare cash for the rainy-day fund. More billions salted away. He sat down to Government clapping, and even some applause from Independents.

The Shinners stayed schtum.

They would, of course, have their say later. But as Paschal glanced back at his family and finally allowed himself a sip of water, the opposition would have to sit through another Gospel first. Michael McGrath got to his feet.

1,000 new gardaí – and so on and so forth. The good news seemed unending.

The political ghost of Charlie McCreevy was grinning away somewhere – although the real-life Kildare man was in some corporate corridor somewhere.

When we have it, we spend it.