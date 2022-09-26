‘People are working just to survive. One-parent families are always hardest-hit’ – Single mum lays bare the daily struggle of paying bills during cost-of-living crisis

A single mother has said one-parent families are living “week to week” and are on the verge of poverty amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

Ellen Scanlon (29), who lives in Malahide with her 10-year-old son Callum, rents a two-bedroom apartment and receives Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

The mother-of-one said she had to break down the back-to-school costs over a number of weeks to be able to afford her son’s schoolbooks and uniform.

Ms Scanlon said the Government should expand the eligibility criteria for the fuel allowance and medical card in the upcoming Budget.

“I need some sort of substitute for my gas and electricity bills because at the moment what’s being offered is just not enough,” she said.

“Every two months my electricity bill is certainly over €300 and that’s at the moment, now we’re coming in October, November and December, they’re going to shoot right up again.

“I’m not entitled to fuel allowance, I’m not entitled to a medical card because I work full time so what I want to see in the Budget is the threshold for those things to go up so that people are entitled to these things with the cost-of-living.”

Ms Scanlon has a master’s degree in social policy and human rights, and works as an employment guidance officer.

The Dublin native said she can only afford to buy the basics and never treats herself to any “luxuries”.

“I’m in a full-time job, so if I have to go to the doctor or the child has to go to the doctor, you’re talking about seriously sacrificing your food shop or you’re not paying a bill that week because you just can’t afford it,” she said.

“Two-parent families might have to cut down on non-essentials but what you’re seeing in one-parent families is they’re cutting down on essentials and getting by with really tight circumstances.

“Right throughout society and through different budgets, one-parent families have always been the worst affected and it continues to happen now – they continue to be left out of the measures that the Government put in place.

“If you’re a one-parent family, working full-time, your earning might be so much that you’re not entitled to the supports that are in place but you’re still at the low end of the bracket. It’s like working poor, and you don’t have that second income.”

Ms Scanlon said she avoids bringing her son when out food shopping as she is forced to “count every penny”. She has a car but cycles to and from work every day to save on petrol.

“My shopping is always in Lidl and Aldi, and I have to count when I go around and set a budget. I don’t bring the child with me when I’m doing the shopping because he picks up things that he wants and I don’t want to say no, but it’s that tight,” she said.

“On a week where my car tax is due, you really wouldn’t even have an extra €20 to go down to the park and maybe get a hot chocolate.

“I live in rented accommodation on HAP and it’s not enough. I have to top up my rent every month and that week that I top up my rent, you’ve nothing left.

“I’m so lucky that just last year my dad retired so I have family who can take care of Callum because if I had any childcare costs, it’s just unthinkable to have that on top of everything else.

“I try to save €50 every week but every single week that €50 comes back out and goes on essentials. My son is in activities and this year we had to drop two activities because I just couldn’t afford them. That shouldn’t be the case.

“People are working just to survive, not to live. It’s no way of life. It’s very demotivating, it’s just very difficult when you’ve taken the right steps.”