The Government is setting aside €4bn in Budget 2022 in case Covid-19 comes back.

The contingency fund, which is only slightly smaller than the €5.5bn put by last year before a vaccine had been approved, is to pay for Government spending if Ireland suffers a resurgence of coronavirus.

The fund is €1.2bn more than envisaged in the Government’s Summer Economic Statement.

The measure offers Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe fiscal flexibility to deal with unexpected disruptions to the economy as the country emerges from the pandemic.

The contingency fund for 2021 was used for higher-than-expected financial supports for households and businesses, as well as healthcare expenditure, as the country remained in Level 5 lockdown for much of the first half of the year.

Mr Donohoe has also announced that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be extended an extra four months to the end of April 2022.

However, the scheme will be closed to new entrants from January 1, meaning that only businesses already enrolled in the programme at the end of the year will be permitted to use it in 2022.

The extension will help employers hire and retain staff during a longer post-Covid transition period until revenue for most businesses returns to pre-pandemic levels.

“I have been steadfast in my commitment that there will be no cliff-edge to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme which has been an extremely successful policy instrument during these challenging times, one which has greatly assisted us in maintaining the link between employers and employees,” said Mr Donohoe.

EWSS will be tapered from the end of this year, with two bands at €151.50 and €203 in December, January and February, reducing to a single flat rate of €100 for March and April, to wean businesses off the subsidy. PRSI relief will be eliminated for the final two months of the scheme, too.

As of last week, 36,900 employers with more than 300,000 staff were still using the scheme, which has cost the Government more than €5.8bn.

EWSS replaced the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) in September 2020. The final bill for TWSS, which was based on a flat rate payment for all subsidised workers, was €2.9bn.

Workers have been coming off unemployment benefits in recent months during the staged reopening of the economy.

The Department of Social Protection said Monday that the number receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) had fallen below 100,000, from a high of more than 900,000 in the early days of the pandemic.

PUP has cost the State €8.8bn to date, bringing the total cost of Covid-19 worker supports to €17.5bn.

PUP is scheduled to be wound up in February 2022, leaving EWSS as the only remaining Covid-related labour support measure.

As workers have returned to their jobs, employers have been making heavy use of the EWSS, with a peak in subsidy payments in July of €453m.

While reliance on the scheme has reduced somewhat, lobbyists for hard hit sectors like hospitality had been seeking an extension into 2022.