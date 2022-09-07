Paschal Donohoe promises help for small firms as retailers fear Christmas blackouts

Small and medium-sized firms will get help in the budget to cope with spiralling energy costs, the finance minister has said.

Paschal Donohoe said the rising cost of living, ongoing capital investment and corporate tax reform were his priorities for the upcoming budget.

However, he said while the Government “will be able to help” it would act in a way “that doesn’t create unnecessary and new risks” for the economy – code for feeding into rising inflation.

Read More

“The SME sector is a really important and central part of the Irish economy that has already received immense support during the time of the pandemic,” Mr Donohoe told a webcast organised by consultants PwC, which was recorded last week.

“I do recognise that the issue of energy and energy costs is particularly significant for them and that will have to feature in the consideration that myself and [Public Expenditure] Minister [Michael] McGrath will give to measures later on in 2022.”

His comments come after the head of the country’s largest retail group said firms need a cap on energy costs if they are to "keep the lights on this Christmas”.

“Retailers of all sizes are currently dealing with unprecedented energy bills which are threatening thousands of livelihoods around the country,” said Duncan Graham, managing director of business group Retail Excellence.

“It is critically important that we see a major intervention from the Government in the forthcoming budget to ensure businesses can keep the lights on this Christmas.”

The Government is preparing the budget at a time of bumper tax receipts, which Mr Donohoe said would help him cushion the blow from the cost of living crisis.

He said there was “no sign” that the tax windfall would ebb this year or next, as multinational job creation and profits were buoyant.

“If any tax has proved its resilience during the last few years, it’s actually the taxes on both income tax and corporate tax,” he said.

“We have seen both increase, either reflecting the profitability of companies that are located here, but even beyond that, reflecting the fact that we have a very, very diverse workforce present in many different sectors within our economy, who have seen their wages begin to change during and after pandemic.”

Tax revenues at the end of August stood at €49.8bn, 26.3pc (or €10.4bn) ahead of the same period last year. Corporation tax receipts are already higher than last year’s full-year take.

And the budget turned from a deficit last year to a surplus of €6.3bn in August.

However, Mr Donohoe pointed to a slowdown in Ireland’s neighbouring economies - including the UK and the eurozone - which could affect Ireland.

“We’re going to need all of that [tax revenue] because if I look at where we are externally at the moment, we are going to see significant changes taking place within the UK and we are now dealing with a more intense level of economic consequence as a result of the war that Putin is waging on the people of Ukraine.”