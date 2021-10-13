Paschal Donohoe insists there are indirect savings for renters in the Budget

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has argued there are indirect savings for renters in the 2022 Budget, following criticism over the plans announced by Government this week.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime, Minister Donohoe said a couple on an average wage will see their taxes reduced by “around €5 to €8 per week” and they will get reduced medical bills if their children need to visit the GP.

Minister Donohoe said he acknowledges the anxiety which “so many” are facing over housing issues and that the Government has ring-fenced funding to build 30,000 new homes next year.

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said “if you’re in this city [Dublin] and you’re paying on average €1,800 on rent, Paschal Donohoe telling you you’re going to be €6 or €7 better off each week isn’t going to cut it”.

“What we needed is a direct targeted support for renters and the way to do that was the policy that we put forward. One-month refundable tax credit back into people’s pockets so they can start to afford the rent that they’re paying. Then what we needed to do was to ramp-up the investment to the levels that we’ve shown so that we can build affordable housing,” he added.

Minister Donohoe accused Deputy Doherty of failing to acknowledge the challenges faced by the Government in terms of debt and the need to reduce borrowing.

He said the measures which are being proposed by Sinn Féin would hurt Ireland’s competitiveness and would make the country less attractive to highly paid professionals and job creators.

“He’s increasing taxes on the very people who are earning more than €100,000 for example, and I know it’s popular to make the case for it, but these are the same consultants we need to attract back to our country,” Mr Donohoe said.

“We just increased our corporate tax rate. It’s never been more important to be competitive so we can get people into our country to create jobs,” he added.

Meanwhile, in relation to the Carbon Tax increases which were also announced in the Budget, Minister Donohoe said the Just Transition period would “take time” and that finances raised through carbon taxes would be reinvested in programmes such as retrofitting.

He added that implementing the Carbon Tax was a tough decision but one which is scientifically proven to work.

Deputy Doherty argued, however, that the measures announced by the Government will not adequately tackle climate change and will instead just “make people poorer”.