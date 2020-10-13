Parents of 400k children to see their weekly welfare rates rise. Stock Image

The parents of more 400,000 children are set to see their weekly welfare rates increase in the Budget.

A major package for children will see additional funding given to parents who rely on welfare payments such as the jobseekers allowance or disability payments.

Central to the plan is a significant hike in the weekly rates for the ‘Increase for a Qualified Child’ scheme which will rise by €5 for children over 12 and by €2 for children under 12.

This means the full weekly rate for children over 12 will increase to €45 and to €38 for children under 12.

The scheme is an additional support for parents who are struggling to pay their bills and childcare costs on the social welfare supports they receive from the State.

The payment is on top of the children allowance which is paid to all children under the age of 18.

It is expected the Budget funding will see the payments for 419,000 children increase.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Junior Green Minister Joe O’Brien secured the €60m funding for the Increase for the Qualified Child scheme.

The Hot School Meals scheme is also set to receive an additional €5m in the budget.

