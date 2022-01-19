Over €100m in pandemic subsidies are repaid to State

More than 3,700 firms have repaid €106m in Covid subsidies to the State, as the Government looks to wind down the schemes from this spring.

That compares to around €10bn paid out since the start of the pandemic under various government support schemes for firms and workers.

A further €2.9bn in companies’ tax debts have been parked so far, interest free, and will remain “warehoused” until at least the end of March next year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said yesterday.

Mr Donohoe said the Government planned to end its business and wage subsidy schemes as soon as public health regulations allow.

“The State is now paying the wages – or a large share of the wages – of one in 12 workers in the Irish economy,” he told the Oireachtas finance committee.

“At the right point and still in a careful way, we have to bring that to an end because it isn’t tenable for us to be in a position that we have many employers who can’t get the workers they need and, at the same time, we are paying a large share of the wages of other employers.”

Mr Donohoe also defended his decision not to ban divided payments for firms receiving state support during the pandemic, despite Irish lenders not being able to reward shareholders, on the European Central Bank’s orders.

Mr Donohoe said there were very few companies that were able to pay dividends during the pandemic.

“It is my view that if we brought in a criteria here, in relation to dividend issues, dividend payments could be deferred at a point to the future. It is also my view that having an access condition to this scheme based on profitability would have been inappropriate and would have undermined the operation of this scheme.”

In a tense exchange with Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty, the minister said he wanted to claw back state supports that had been “used, in a way, to underpin” business interruption settlements paid by insurance companies.

But he said there were legal reasons why the State could not retroactively do so.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe said the timing of a recent decision to sell a portion of the government’s 71pc share in AIB was due to his optimism on bank valuations and overall economic growth.

“It is my view that, across the medium term, there will be opportunities for us to regain back money that we have invested in our banks because of changes I anticipate happening in valuation in banks and general economic conditions of the country.”

Mr Doherty said he “would not be selling AIB” at the current time, when its share price is lower than before Covid.