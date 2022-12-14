OECD warns of mortgage arrears overhang and public debt risks

Customers were assured they would retain their terms and conditions when their mortgage was sold. Stock image

High mortgage arrears are still a “significant problem” for Irish banks and the wider economy, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned.

The Paris-based OECD has advised the Government to consider using UK-style ‘suspended possession orders’ to help recover assets and boost repayments.

In a survey of the Irish economy, published today, the OECD has also warned about housing, healthcare, pension and climate costs, which it says could send debt levels higher in future.

“The economy weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and is coping well with the repercussions from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” the survey said.

“However, fiscal policy is facing a number of pressures in the short run and on its longer-term sustainability.”

The OECD has previously predicted that the Irish economy will slow sharply to 0.9pc next year as rising prices hit household incomes.

It comes after buoyant growth of 8pc in modified domestic demand this year, a measure which strips out the multinational sector.

Inflation is expected to average 8.4pc this year and remain high at 7.2pc next year, before slowing to 2.9pc in 2024, the OECD has said.

Core inflation - stripping out volatile food and energy prices - will stay close to 5pc into 2023.

Gross domestic product – which includes the multinational sector - is set to expand by a higher than expected 10.1pc, the Paris-based OECD said in November, more than double its previous projections, but will fall back to 3.8pc in 2023.

The 2022 figure is well ahead of Irish and recent EU forecasts for the year and places Ireland at the top of the 38-member OECD league table in 2022.

In 2024, modified domestic demand is predicted to recover in 2024 to 3.1pc, similar to the wider GDP forecast of 3.3pc.

Ireland’s GDP growth is ahead of the global economy, which is set to slow to 3.1pc this year, 2.2pc next year, recovering slightly to 2.7pc in 2024 - well below pre-war forecasts.

But housing supply issues are putting pressure on prices and could exacerbate labour shortages in cities, the OECD said.

It wanted the Government against “stimulating demand further” through help-to-buy schemes and said the Central Bank’s relaxation of lending limits should be “monitored closely”.

Meanwhile, the OECD said healthcare spending - particularly on patented versus generic medicines - could be more efficient. And it said transport, building and other emissions targets may need to be stepped up due to less ambitious targets for agriculture.