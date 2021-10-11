OECD tax deal will hurt Ireland’s public finances, S&P warns

Dropping the 12.5pc corporate tax rate will put pressure on the public purse and Irish bank profitability, a leading ratings agency has said.

S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that a deal inked last week to tax large corporates at 15pc will impact future budgets if it is not offset by spending cuts or revenue-raising.

The agency said it would not affect the creditworthiness of the Irish sovereign or corporate issuers.

While multinationals will not flee the country as a result of the deal, brokered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), S&P said that the outlook for inward investment is “more uncertain”.

“We believe that the implementation of the OECD corporate tax agreement may dent Ireland's government revenues and fiscal balance in the absence of offsetting budgetary measures,” S&P said in a note on Monday.

“A higher tax rate will negatively affect the profitability of Irish banks, but importantly, will not impinge on most of their business customers, who will fall below the revenue threshold.”

The OECD deal, supported by 136 out of 140 countries, including Ireland, will tax multinational profits at 15pc. Under the deal, the very largest companies will also see a portion of their taxes paid in countries where their customers are based.

Irish-domiciled firms making less than €750m a year can still avail of the 12.5pc rate.

The Department of Finance believes the deal could cost Ireland €2bn a year by 2025, although this could be offset by higher revenues from raising the tax rate.

Half of Ireland's corporate tax receipts come from just 10 companies.

Ireland’s reliance on corporate taxes makes it more vulnerable to regulatory change, S&P said, pointing to receipts tripling between 2010 and 2020, with the share of corporate taxes in the total tax take surging from 12.4pc to 20.7pc over the course of the last decade.

The Government announced last week that the budget deficit would be over a third less than estimated this summer after higher-than-expected growth and a bumper tax take.

Those results give the Government “some fiscal leeway to mitigate the near-term impact of the proposed change” to the tax system, S&P said.