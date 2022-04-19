NTMA to auction €750m of short-term debt this week

The National Treasury Management Agency is to auction €750m of six-month Irish treasury bills on Thursday.

The bills will mature on October 24, with settlement falling next Monday, April 25.

The competitive auction is confined to recognised primary dealers and eligible counterparties, and will be followed by a non-competitive auction immediately afterwards.

The last treasury bill auction was completed on March 24, with the NTMA selling its target amount of €750m in five-month bills at a yield of -0.565pc.

Total bids received amounted to €1.5bn, twice the amount on offer.

Ireland expects to raise a total of €10-€14bn in 2022, according to NTMA chief Frank O’Connor, significantly below the country’s 2021 borrowing.

Ireland successfully raised a big chunk of its 2022 market funding needs in January when the NTMA took in €3.5bn through the syndicated sale of a 10-year benchmark bond.

The funds were raised at a yield of 0.387pc, more than half a percentage point higher than last year’s corresponding syndicated deal, which priced at a negative yield of -0.257pc.

The deal, which is likely to be the largest issuance of the year after the NTMA raised €18.5bn in 2021 to support pandemic expenditure, could fulfil nearly one-third of the State’s fundraising requirement for the new year – just as the rate environment looks set to change.

The European Central Bank has left open the possibility of raising interest rates as soon as the summer.

The ECB is Ireland’s largest creditor, according to the Department of Finance, buying up €25.5bn worth of Irish government bonds under its various asset purchase programmes as of the end of March.

Last month the ECB ended its €1.8tn pandemic emergency purchase programme, and will end a parallel asset purchase programme in the third quarter of this year.