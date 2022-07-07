NTMA says €30bn cash pile will cushion State from rising debt costs

The rising interest rate environment will not significantly increase the Irish government’s debt serving costs over the coming two years thanks to a €30bn cash pile, the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has said.

Speaking as the agency published its 2022 mid-year business update and 2021 Annual Report, NTMA chief executive Frank O’Connor said the cost of servicing Ireland’s debt will increase from 2022 onwards but there is a a significant cushion in place to mitigate the impact of higher borrowing rates.

“This arises from our multi-year programme of prefunding and locking in the benefits of unprecedented low interest rates for the long term, giving us more than €30bn in cash and a long average maturity of 10.7 years, one of the longest in Europe.”

Read More

So far in 2022 close to 60pc of the year’s bond market borrowing was completed before the recent move in interest rates, he said.

As a result the NTMA expects the average interest rate on Ireland’s debt will remain close to the recent low of 1.5pc this year, and that the interest bill for 2022 will remain at a similar level to 2021.

“We also benefit from ongoing robust investor demand for our debt and a positive trend in ratings actions, which is evident from three major ratings agency upgrades in the first half of 2022,” he said.