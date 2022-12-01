NTMA confirms minimal borrowing needs in 2023 bond plan

Ireland will borrow €7bn-€11bn on the financial markets next year as the Government’s strong budgetary position reduces the need to raise new debt.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) confirmed the proposed bond issuance in its 2023 funding plan this morning.

The funding range is lower than last year’s plan for €10bn-€14bn, of which just €7bn was raised as strong tax receipts cut the need for Government borrowing in 2022.

The agency said it would hold just one syndicated bond deal next year and did not expect to issue any Treasury bills – short-term debt instruments – due to its “strong funding position”.

“Our borrowing plans for 2023 reflect our strong cash balances, projections of an Exchequer surplus and a relatively low level of maturing debt in the coming year,” said Dave McEvoy, NTMA director of funding and debt management.

“We continue to have considerable flexibility in meeting Ireland’s borrowing requirements. This stems from our long-standing strategy of pre-funding, having one of the longest maturity profiles in Europe and lower debt redemptions over the medium term.”

As of October, the NTMA had cash balances of €27bn after borrowing heavily at low interest rates during the Covid-19 crisis.

A strong post-pandemic economic rebound dramatically increased the tax take this year as well, with income tax, VAT and corporate taxes all growing strongly, leading to a small but unexpected budget surplus going into 2023.

Ireland was last in the markets on September 1 when the NTMA sold €1.25bn in new bonds.

That auction followed cancelled sales in June and August due to Ireland’s strong fiscal position as post-pandemic tax revenue poured into the Exchequer.

The NTMA then announced in late September that it wouldn’t be raising any more debt in 2022 after borrowing just €7bn.

The agency now appears to be staying in the markets at roughly the same level, more to maintain liquidity and relationships with investors than because the State needs fresh funding.

“Ireland is in a unique position among its peers that it does not need to access markets in 2023, as the country is already fully funded into the medium term,” said Ryan McGrath, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland’s head of fixed income strategy, in a preview note Wednesday.

“Maintaining both a market presence and a liquid curve will be the key drivers behind any NTMA decision to access markets next year.”

Cantor said a forecast exchequer surplus of €10bn should be enough to cover the €8bn in bond maturities in 2024, as well, meaning the NTMA will most likely be minimally in the markets for two years.