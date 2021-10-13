Not much for middle-class families to shout about in this Budget

While worthy measures have been announced in Budget 2022 the pressed middle weren’t exactly thrown a bone.

The Budget was supposed to be setting up Ireland for a better tomorrow – it did well here – and about addressing the cost of living and increasing child allowance would have been a direct way to do this for middle income families that may not have picked up much elsewhere in the Budget.

But it was again kept unchanged at €140 a month. In previous years this would get pumped up with the pensions.

If I was in charge I would throw

in an extra tenner, minimum, per child, and €20 for the 3rd nipper and each one nipping at the heels after that. Because parents know what their children need.

It is a safety net for working families that don’t have much left over after the bills have been paid; it means the new shoes get bought and there is money for the school trip.

There will be leakage. Some will get splashed on cigarettes, now €15 a pack, or will pay for the upkeep of the pool at the holiday home in the Algarve, but the vast majority of child allowance is ring-fenced by parents for their children’s needs.

The back to school allowance was increased by €10 for those who get it, but those that get this are not the squeezed middle.

Last September I spent €335 on books for my son who was starting secondary. His uniform cost nearly as much. If the child allowance was higher it would be easier for many families like mine – working but not flush – to meet the constant costs.

Parents with young children did ok. The extension of free GP for those aged 6 and 7 is very welcome. I have one qualifying child here and it will make a difference.

Budget 2022 marked the first step in a multi-year investment in childcare, which is long overdue. The package announced yesterday will help keep creche fees steady (though I hear many have already hiked prices) and the two weeks extra of parental leave will put a smile on many faces.

When I had my first child 13 years ago my civil servant husband got three measly days, so it’s real progress but for the self employed, or those who have moved beyond the parental leave stage with all their kids in school, this means diddly squat.

The income tax changes look good but for the middle income families it only really translates to less than €400 a year. The lower €35,300 tax band will rise by €1,500 and single workers will only start paying 40pc tax on earnings over €36,800 once the changes are implemented.

It’s not much to get excited about considering other costs, like petrol, went up. Then again, thankfully there were no tax increases.

For the fuel allowance it’s proper there is a rise for vulnerable households, but again this is not something middle class households will gain from.

There’s a ray of light with news that those working from home will be able to defray the cost of utilities against the tax they pay but when you break down what this means – take your annual bill, divide by 365 and multiply by workdays and 30pc – it’s not mindblowing.

For my family rent is our most substantial cost – we pay nearly a third more than a neighbour with a mortgage on a similar house and there is nothing for renters in Budget 2022. There was an increased spend on new housing announced but that does not help families like mine right here, right now.

The ‘Help to Buy’ scheme is being extended for another year but does this not just push prices up?

I was keeping a keen eye out for an increase in the bike to work scheme for electric bikes. We want to get a particular one with seats for the kids so we could have a realistic alternative to the car – alas this was kept the same at €1,500, which sounds super generous but does not get you far in the e-bike world.

Of course you can’t please everyone, and there’s much to be proud of – waiting lists getting tackled, the very necessary climate change provision, more spending on youth services, for the homeless, for Tusla and Deis schools and reduction in costs of public transport for young people is clever – for those in urban areas it will deter them for buying a car. And of course the €9.2bn for education is very welcome with extra teachers and SNAs to help kids catch up after Covid lockdowns.

Though I can not help thinking part of the answer to childcare issues would be to set up after school clubs in every school, but this never seems to come up.

I’ve been asking parents at the school gates the last few days what they were expecting and how they felt about the Budget and sheer indifference was the overriding emotion.

Not because these hard-working folk are so minted they exist in a glitzy world outside the realm of public finances but because they were not expecting anything anyway. There is a sense of acceptance about this though. It does not help much but does not hinder – the status quo continues.