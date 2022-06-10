Budget 2023 cannot become “part of the problem” when it comes to the rising cost of living, the minister for finance has said.

Paschal Donohoe told a conference on Friday that the government will target the “lowest” level of borrowing needed next year and only seek to help the most vulnerable, so as not to add to debt levels or fuel further price rises.

Mr Donohoe called for “perspective” given the uncertain economic environment and the rising cost of borrowing.

Bond prices have been rising along with other eurozone countries in anticipation of the European Central Bank’s forthcoming hike in interest rates, which it confirmed this week will begin in July.

“The days of cheap funding are going,” Mr Donohoe told the Economic and Social Research Institute’s (ESRI’s) annual budget conference on Friday morning.

“We will be targeting the lowest level of borrowing that is needed to respond back to the different developments and strains taking place in society and government.”

He said the government will aim for “a further reduction in the debt-to-income ratio” next year while pledging to help those worst hit by the rising cost of living.

Government debt stands at 96.5pc of national income, lower than the European average, but the government is targeting a ratio of around 80pc by 2025.

Mr Donohoe warned that any further welfare measures should not fuel inflation, which hit a 38-year high of 7.8pc in May - or 8.2pc according to the EU’s harmonised measure.

“We will, of course, continue to recognise and continue to help with the cost of living challenge, but overall we do have to prepare and then deliver a budget that does not of itself add to the inflationary pressures that are now clearly underway.

“Budgetary policy itself must not become part of the problem.”

Mr Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are currently laying the groundwork for the budget, with the summer economic statement due to be published soon.

Lower borrowing, debt reduction, subsidies for the most vulnerable and a reduced reliance on corporate tax will guide the next budget, Mr Donohoe said.

He warned that higher inflation - but not “at the rates we are seeing” - was likely to continue.

“There are clear signals that an economic regime change is now happening,” he said.