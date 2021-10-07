No exodus of US firms after Ireland raises corporation tax in OECD deal, American business chief says

A higher corporate tax rate in Ireland under a painstakingly negotiated OECD deal will not result in any exodus of US firms.

American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (ACCI) chief executive Mark Redmond pointed out that, in contrast, US firms are expected to spearhead a major wave of investment in areas ranging from IT to robotics over the next decade.

Mr Redmond pointed out that one-third of US multinationals operating in Ireland have been here for more than 20 years.

Some US firms have been operating successfully in Ireland for more than 50 years.

The overwhelming majority have invested massively over many years in Irish plants, machinery and staffing.

ACCI represents more than 800 US firms in Ireland who employ 180,000 workers directly and 144,000 workers indirectly.

"When you look at the IDA projections for the current four year plan, there are 50,000 additional jobs going to be created within the multinational sector," he said.

"We think that is quite realistic. I have never seen the current level of confidence in Ireland as an inward investment location."

"One of our surveys has shown that 94pc of multinationals based in Ireland said their corporate headquarters have a really favourable view of Ireland for continuing investment."

ACCI, like other business and industry groups, pointed out that the potential 15pc corporate tax rate had been flagged for a considerable period of time.

Mr Redmond stressed that, for US firms, the priority issues lie in other areas such as cyber security, infrastructure development, the availability of skilled workers and accommodation for staff.

"To attract this continued inward investment there are some really essential factors that Ireland simply has to get right," he said.

"This is what keeps our members awake at night - it is not what is being announced [OECD tax rate] though we will say the Government has done a fantastic job with the process.

"Companies need a talent pipeline, investment in R&D, completing out Ireland's physical and digital infrastructure, broadband, cyber security and accommodation which speaks to the whole [housing] capacity issue."

Mr Redmond warned that these are huge issues for multinationals doing business in Ireland and will have a greater impact than any well-flagged corporate tax change.

"If we are going to seize the next wave of inward investment, Ireland needs to get these issues right,” he said.

"We are going to see an explosion of inward investment as we emerge from the pandemic. It is going to be in areas like Artificial Intelligence, robotics etc. We are well placed to ride that wave so long as we focus on the issues that are of concern to multinational executives."

Ireland's attractiveness to investment has been further underlined by its status, following Brexit, as the only English-speaking member state of the EU.

The links between Ireland and the US have been further enhanced by Ireland punching above its weight in terms of investment in the US.

Despite Ireland's small size in terms of global economic scale, Irish firms are the ninth largest investors in the US and employ 110,000 workers across all 50 US states.

