No change to personal taxation expected in Budget, but Government will make ‘changes’ to guard against a no-deal Brexit

THE upcoming Budget is being planned with the worst-case Brexit scenario in mind.

Ministers have still promised, however, no change to personal taxation in 2021 despite the battering the economy has taken at the hands of Covid.

“We are not going to be making changes in personal taxes on Tuesday week,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe declared, while admitting that the package for next year is not only framed against assumed continuance of the virus emergency, but also predicated on a no-deal Brexit.

He spoke, instead, of the medium term, saying: “There are going to be taxation changes that will result from all of this.”

One of those taxation changes will relate to PRSI, given the depletion of the social insurance fund from sick pay.

Michael McGrath, Public Expenditure Minister, said he hoped a no-deal Brexit would not pass, saying that there was “hopefully some grounds for optimism on that front”.

He added, however: “If there is a no-deal Brexit, we will have to be in a position to respond to that. And if you consider the impact on the agri-food sector alone, where we have €5.5bn worth of exports to the UK last year, if you had a situation where WTO tariffs were imposed, you can imagine the scale is pretty dramatic.

“So, we are going to prepare to respond. The intention will be to have a reserve there that we can use, if Government so decides.

“It will be open to us in the Budget to decide whether to fund certain initiatives in the next number of months so that we can be prepared for all eventualities.

“But there isn’t any fund that the Government could provide that could fully insulate us from the effects of a no-trade-deal Brexit. I think we should be very open and upfront with the people about that.

“But we will be as prepared as we can be.”

The Government would also be making the very best case it can in relation to the €5bn European fund to offset the effects of Brexit, he said, while preparations at Dublin port and airport, together with Rosslare Europort, are complete or nearly so.

Both men admitted that much depends on the future evolution of the virus. Mr Donohoe said he was aiming for a higher level of confidence about both the health of citizens and therefore of the economy, leading to jobs being sustained and created.

He said the State had stepped in to fill the space of private consumption through pandemic unemployment payments and wage subsidies, with extraordinary and unprecedented levels of household savings because of the prevailing uncertainty.

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office, and highlighted by the Department of Finance, showed a jump of 35pc in saving provision from disposable income by Irish families in just a single quarter.

The newly published third-quarter Exchequer figures show revenues down 10pc, or €1.4bn, on the same period last year.

This reflected reduced personal consumer spending, often because shops, restaurants and pubs were shut. VAT receipts over the last three months are down nearly 19pc, or over €900m, for instance, although there is some hope that an element of collection has been deferred to the future.

Income taxes were down 7.1pc, or €373m, but overall receipts continued to exceed expectations. Year on year, it is down just 2pc, and has “held up much better than we thought.”

Although down sharply since the start of the year, excise duties have recovered well and were up nearly 9pc – a performance attributed, in part, to “travel restrictions across the summer months”, meaning people opted to spend money in Ireland during a greater number of staycations.

Corporation tax was the stellar category, with receipts up €90m in the quarter and €1.6bn in the year to date, helping to offset a huge increase in spending – €9.6bn higher than the same period in 2019, and broadly equivalent to the entire Exchequer deficit.

The rise in spending reflects the response to the pandemic, particularly in the areas of health and social protection.

Mr Donohoe said: “Although receipts are better than previously expected, much of the over-performance relates to corporation taxes – a revenue stream we cannot rely on over the medium-term.

“The figures show that the Government has directed an unprecedented amount of resources at fighting the pandemic. We have invested in our health service, protected incomes and supported business throughout this crisis. Budget 2021 will continue to direct resources at those who need it most.”

Mr McGrath stated that the outlay on social protection was now projected to be more than €30bn this year.

“As we look towards Budget 2021, our priorities are to ensure that our key public services continue to deliver the services needed by our citizens while also putting in place the resources to support workers and businesses to recover.”

