No ‘Budget bonus’ from better-than-expected growth, warns Paschal Donohoe

DCU Brexit Institute...Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, addressing the DCU Brexit Institute at Dublin Airport. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 16, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Ireland. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire...A

There will be no Budget bonus from better-than-expected growth figures unveiled yesterday by the Government.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the planned €4.7bn Budget package will “remain unchanged” and amounts to a “very significant stimulus”.

The Department of Finance said gross domestic product (GDP) will come in at 15.6pc this year – almost double what it predicted in its summer economic statement – before falling back to 5pc next year and 4.1pc in 2023. However, that boost has been led mainly by multinational exports.

Modified domestic demand – a better measure of the indigenous economy – is forecast to expand by 5.2pc in 2021, 6.5pc next year and 4.2pc in 2023.

Consumer spending is leading the domestic recovery and was just 3pc below pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter. But the rebound has led to rising prices, with inflation expected to hit 2.3pc this year and 2.2pc next year, just above the EU’s 2pc target.

Unemployment is expected to fall to 16.8pc this year (including those on Covid supports) and to 7.2pc next year, but is unlikely to reach its pre-pandemic rate of 5pc before 2025.

“The projections show that the economy is rebounding quickly and this is of course a very welcome development,” Mr Donohoe said.

He said that policy supports “have been costly but I think the cost of inaction would have been even larger”.

The forecast, which underpins Budget 2022, has been validated by the State’s budget watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac).

Ifac criticised the Government earlier this month for not taking account of the better-than-expected recovery and the impact of bigger budgets in its forecasts.

In a pre-Budget 2022 statement, Ifac welcomed the Government’s “move to more realistic forecasts” but said the minister had been “pessimistic” in his summer economic statement, underestimating the tax take and overestimating the numbers on Covid supports.

It was critical of the Government’s long-term spending plans, saying taxes will have to rise to cover overspends on areas like health and climate.

Ifac said the Government has left itself little room for manoeuvre, avoided making “hard choices”, and was doing too much at once.

The watchdog also said hiking spending and lowering taxes while the economy is growing is a “risky” strategy that could lead to price rises or abandoned reform pledges.