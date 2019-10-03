Budget 2020: Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Budget
The countdown to Budget 2020 is on. Independent.ie will have live coverage on Tuesday but, for now, here's everything we know about the upcoming Budget and how it will affect you so far.
Money available:
€2.9bn
Money already committed for spending:
€2.1bn
Health:
- €200m for costs associated with the National Children’s Hospital and National Broadband Plan
- Free GP care for under-eights
- Free dental care for under-sixes
Childcare and family:
- Millions of extra funding for childcare to ensure families with a gross income of up to €100,000 qualify for subsidies
- Funding for the introduction of two weeks' paid parental leave for each new parent, starting from November 1
- Extra money for homecare help
- No change to child benefit
Tax and personal finances:
- A 2pc reduction in the tax on savings (DIRT)
- Small income tax adjustments to help those on minimum wage
- No change to inheritance tax
Environment:
- Hike to carbon tax of between €6-€8 per tonne which will be ring-fenced for climate action initiatives.
- Reform of motor taxation to push drivers ahead from petrol and diesel.
Education:
- Employers to be hit with 0.1pc increase to National Training Fund. This should bring in €77m extra for third level education.
Housing:
- Help-to-Buy scheme to be extended into 2020 for first-time buyers.
Rainy Day fund:
- €500m into the Rainy Day Fund
Social welfare:
- Christmas bonus to be paid at 100pc rate in December
- Fuel allowance likely to be increased
Online Editors
