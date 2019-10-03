Budget 2020: Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Budget

€2.9bn

Money already committed for spending:

€2.1bn

Health:

- €200m for costs associated with the National Children’s Hospital and National Broadband Plan

- Free GP care for under-eights

- Free dental care for under-sixes

Childcare and family:

- Millions of extra funding for childcare to ensure families with a gross income of up to €100,000 qualify for subsidies

- Funding for the introduction of two weeks' paid parental leave for each new parent, starting from November 1

- Extra money for homecare help

- No change to child benefit

Tax and personal finances:

- A 2pc reduction in the tax on savings (DIRT)

- Small income tax adjustments to help those on minimum wage

- No change to inheritance tax

Environment:

- Hike to carbon tax of between €6-€8 per tonne which will be ring-fenced for climate action initiatives.

- Reform of motor taxation to push drivers ahead from petrol and diesel.

Education:

- Employers to be hit with 0.1pc increase to National Training Fund. This should bring in €77m extra for third level education.

Housing:

- Help-to-Buy scheme to be extended into 2020 for first-time buyers.

Rainy Day fund:

- €500m into the Rainy Day Fund

Social welfare:

- Christmas bonus to be paid at 100pc rate in December

- Fuel allowance likely to be increased

Online Editors