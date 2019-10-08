Budget 2020 countdown: The Budget with one eye on a no-deal Brexit and the other on a general election

The Independent.ie team are with you as Budget 2020 is revealed. Whether you're for or against it, carbon tax will be the most controversial element of the package... but how will it affect our back pockets? We'll bring you the latest news, views and analysis - as well as the opportunity to contact our in-house KPMG tax experts for one-on-one advice after noon.

