Budget 2020: €1.2bn for Brexit, €6 carbon tax hike and welfare increases for the vulnerable

The Independent.ie team are with you as Budget 2020 is revealed. Whether you're for or against it, carbon tax will be the most controversial element of the package... but how will it affect our back pockets? We'll bring you the latest news, views and analysis - as well as the opportunity to contact our in-house KPMG tax experts for one-on-one advice after noon.

