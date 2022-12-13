New 15pc corporate tax to apply from 2024 after EU deal

The corporate tax take could swell significantly from 2024, when a 15pc minimum rate on multinationals takes effect.

Hungary - the EU’s last hold-out - lifted its veto on the tax late last night in a quid pro quo with the bloc over Ukraine aid and its frozen EU budget funds.

It means the Government will have until December 2023 to bring the tax into national law.

“This agreement on minimum corporate taxation is a win for fairness, a win for diplomacy and a win for multilateralism,” said EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

“The European Commission never gave up on this deal, and I am proud to see it become reality. The common European interest has prevailed.”

Budapest, which has been in a long-running battle of wills with Brussels over its judicial independence and anti-graft efforts, had lodged its last-minute opposition to the tax deal in June, despite agreeing to it almost a year earlier.

More recently, the country had been holding up €18bn in promised aid to Ukraine.

The European Commission threatened to freeze €7.5bn in regional funding to Hungary under a rule of law mechanism in the EU budget that had never been used before.

It also said it would delay any payments from an agreed €5.8bn envelope for Hungary from its pandemic fund until the country passes a set of 27 reforms.

Finance ministers agreed last week to link negotiations on Ukraine, corporate tax and Hungary’s EU budget funds, in order to call Budapest’s bluff.

Last night, EU ambassadors agreed to lower the amount of frozen regional funding to €6bn, in exchange for Hungary lifting its block on Ukraine aid and the 15pc tax. It worked.

Zbyněk Stanjura, the Czech finance minister whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said he was “very pleased” about the outcome.

“Our message is clear: The largest groups of corporations, multinational or domestic, will need to pay a corporate tax that cannot be lower than 15pc, globally,” Mr Stanjura said.

It means the EU will be one of the first jurisdictions in the world to bring in the 15pc tax. However, it is unclear when and how the US will adopt it.

The rules will apply to domestic and foreign multinationals with combined earnings of more than €750m a year - around 1,600 firms, according to the Department of Finance.

The 12.5pc rate will continue to apply for smaller firms.

If one country fails to tax a large firm’s income at the minimum rate, the country where its parent is located can apply a top-up tax.

But the rate is just one “pillar” of the deal.

The other pillar - known as 'Pillar One’ - is a shift in where the largest and most profitable (mainly tech) firms pay some of their taxes, based on sales.

A total of 137 countries - including all 27 EU members - agreed to apply both pillars in an historic deal last October.

The EU has yet to publish a ‘Pillar One’ directive, as the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is still working on the detail. It is due finalise that by mid-2023.

That part of the deal could cost Ireland up to €2bn a year in lost tax revenues, the Government has said.