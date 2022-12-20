Nama transferred half a billion to the State in 2022

Ireland’s bad bank has transferred €500m to the public purse this year, with an estimated €1bn to come before it is wound up in 2025.

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) announced Tuesday that it has transferred €250m from its surplus to the Exchequer, its second such payment in 2022.

Since it was set up in 2009, Nama has transferred €3.5bn from its surplus to the State. With corporation tax added, Nama has handed over a total of €3.9bn.

During 2022, Nama increased its lifetime surplus projection to €4.5bn, and expects to pay a total of €4.9bn in its lifetime, including tax.

All surplus transfers are subject to market conditions, the agency said in a statement.

“Today’s €250m payment to the Exchequer, like the €3.25bn already paid in cash, has been made possible by Nama’s continued focus on maximising the value of its assets for the benefit of the State,” said Brendan McDonagh, Nama’s chief executive.

“Today’s transfer brings total cash delivered from Nama to the State to €3.9bn. This is a considerable achievement, and we will continue to endeavour to make additional significant contributions to the Exchequer in future years.”

Nama chairman Aidan Williams said the cash payments made over the past three years have “provided the State with a significant financial return which was not anticipated at Nama’s inception”.

“Nama is committed to delivering further value for the taxpayer from its remaining assets,” he said.

Earlier this year Nama said surging construction costs and supply delays might impact its plan to sell off its property portfolio.

Nama recorded a profit after tax of €56m for the first half of 2022, less than half the €119m it earned in the same period last year.

It generated €279m in cash in the period, bringing its total generated cash as of the end of September to €47.3bn.

As of September, Nama had delivered 284 new homes, with a further 758 under construction. An additional 1,300 have Nama funding committed.

Nama estimates its remaining lands have the potential to deliver 18,800 new homes in the medium to long term. Of those, 1,800 units have been granted planning permission.

Most of those will be delivered after Nama has been wound up in 2025.