An Irish grandmother has said that pensioners are not able to enjoy their older years as they "can't take their eye off the ball" due to the risk of ending up in poverty.

'My own granny was able to grow old gracefully but you can't do that now' - Woman (78) on poverty among pensioners

Ellen Reddin (78) has said that being a pensioner in Ireland is difficult and she fears measures introduced in Budget 2019 could see more older people struggling financially.

Ms Reddin, who lives in Ballymun in Dublin, told Independent.ie: "When they gave us that extra fiver last year you'd think isn't that wonderful, you might be able to buy an extra meal every week of something but sure didn't the TDs give themselves thousands?

"What they didn't say is you're getting an extra fiver but then it's costing you €20 by the time you factor in things like increases in property tax, carbon tax and even prescription charges, I think people forget OAPs still have all those expenses too.

"So it can actually drag some older people over the poverty line, I'd rather they just keep that €5 pension increase if that is what is going to happen.

"When you see in the paper that they're going to give you another fiver, you don't see what that they claw back other things you had before, it costs you.

"My granny was able to get old and just be content in her life but you can't do that and take your eye off the ball now.

"Being an old age pensioner is hard, you have to stay alert all the time, my advice is if you have a job hang onto it because if you retire that is it, you become a nobody."

The widowed mother-of-six, who worked in the civil service and now volunteers with Age Action, addressed some of the issues facing older people in Ireland today.

"Our old folks homes are overflowing, I wouldn't go anywhere near a hospital because if you say you live alone they won't let you out again, what am I supposed to do, become a bed blocker or a drain on society?

"I am fed up, I think they treat older people like an alien race that just dropped down from another planet and they weren't expecting us," she said.

"It was only when I went to work with Age Action a few years ago that I got to talk to other older people and saw how other people are being affected too.

"It doesn't seem right that if you work all of your life and buy a house and keep it in good nick then the tax goes through the roof.

"If you want to keep your area looking alright there's a bin charge, you can't just give it all up and grow old gracefully because you never know what they will hit you with," she explained.

Ms Reddin said she would be wary of budget changes, as she fears any increase in benefits will cost her financially overall.

She did say that she would like prescription charges to scrapped for OAPs and medical cards to be made more readily available to those aged over 65, as well as an increase to the allowance to older people who live alone.

She added: "I want a Department for Older People, I know it seems like pie in the sky stuff but Jim Daly (the Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Older People) also looks after mental health.

"It kind of seems we're just an attachment, an after-thought, we're not terribly important to the Government.

"To be honest when you get to a certain age in Ireland it's like they just want you to go away because you're not any use to them."

Ms Reddin stressed that while she doesn't have much faith in the current government to improve living conditions for our elderly, she isn't sure whether any administration could.

The Summerhill native said: "I've been through a good few governments at this point and there's never really any change, none of the governments really do much for older people.

"Those politicians have never had a cold or hungry day I bet.

"I'd say Leo Varadkar has never had weeks where their money runs out and they have to wait for Friday for more, they haven't got a clue what it's like to live on an old age pension."

