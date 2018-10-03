A young mother who has been homeless for a year has told how living in emergency accommodation has severely impacted the mental health of her family.

'My kids are too anxious to go to sleep, they don't understand' - young mum in emergency accommodation

Shauna McCallum (29) became homeless in September 2017 after her landlord decided to sell the house they called home for two and a half years.

More than a year later, she is now living in a family hub in Crumlin, Dublin with her nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

Shauna's children suffer from anxiety and she says their current living environment has had an incredibly negative impact on their behaviour.

Her daughter regularly meets with a psychologist as her anxiety has got worse since they became homeless.

"There's certain days I don't want to get out of bed," Shauna tells Independent.ie.

"There's certain days I just don't want to walk out that door. Any time you ring up the council, the number of homeless people just keeps going upwards rather than downwards.

"I became homeless as the landlord just needed to sell up, that was it. I tried to find properties under my budget but I couldn't find anywhere at all.

Mother-of-two Shauna McCallum (29) says living in emergency accommodation has severely impacted her mental health Photo: Johnny Brew

"It's hard going living in a hub.

"You're around so many different families, so many different people from different backgrounds. You've no structure, you've no routine for your family.

"Even doing homework and getting to bed at a certain time for school is impossible with the noise going on around them.

"They're too anxious to actually go asleep. You can't close your door and get on with your life like you can with a home, there's always other people around."

Shauna and her two kids also spent time living in the Clarion Hotel in Liffey Valley before being moved to a hub.

While they lived life from one night to the next, not knowing when they would be told to leave, the one good thing about the hotel was privacy.

"Living in a hotel is isolating but at least you can spend quality time with your kids, you can be a family without other people interfering. In here, you've loads of staff members, you've loads of families and you can't get a breather or a bit of peace.

"It's impacted my children dramatically. Their behaviour has gone off the walls.

"There's no listening, they're constantly fighting. I brought my kids up as best I could but in these situations you can't even parent correctly."

A recent survey of 1,600 taxpayers nationwide about Budget 2019 revealed 50pc of respondents believe measures to tackle the housing crisis should top this year's priority list.

For Shauna, her experience of homelessness doesn't fill her with much hope that anything will change anytime soon.

"They're wasting money on building hubs just to push people away to make it look like there's not as many homeless people. This isn't a normal living environment, to throw people in a room and ask them to pay €45 a week... If you had a Dublin City Council house you wouldn't be paying that a week.

"I was on the housing list for nine years and since I became homeless, those nine years waiting count for nothing.

"Since I'm been here [in the hub], I haven't gone down on the list, but before when I was in B&Bs and hotels I shot down the list. With the hubs, because you pay your rent, they think we'll leave them to the side, they're secure enough for now.

"It's not secure being stuck in a room with two kids in bunkbeds. It's not right, all of us are on top of each other. They've no play space, the kids' behaviour is up the walls. I've nowhere to go to get a breather for five minutes.

"This whole situation just takes over our heads. They're young children, they don't know how to express it and they don't understand it."

The Dublin mother recently participated in a heartbreaking documentary which highlights the plight of young families living in emergency accommodation.

'Through the Cracks' followed three Irish families who have or are currently living in state-funded emergency accommodation.

Through the Cracks from Bold Puppy on Vimeo.

It was recently screened before a number of TDs and Senators in Leinster House.

Dr Rory Hearne, lecturer at Maynooth University, spoke at the event about how Ireland's homeless crisis is continuing to get worse.

There are currently 530 families living in 20 hubs in Dublin, with more hubs being developed in Galway, Louth, Kildare and Limerick.

233 new families presented as homeless in June 2018, up from 179 in January 2018.

Research carried out by Dr Hearne said families found living in hubs is like "living in a prison", it doesn't feel like a home and there's a sense of ontological insecurity.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy previously said "we know family hubs are the best response, not hotels".

But Dr Hearne says their research suggests otherwise.

"Family hubs are not homes," he said.

Online Editors