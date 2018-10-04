Like most parents, Dee Roberts (36) and her husband Mark McCarthy (40) have to juggle working and childcare as part of their everyday lives.

'My husband even changed jobs so he could collect our son' - mum on the reality and costs of childcare

Their son Elliot, who will be two-years-old in November, has been attending the local crèche for almost 12 months.

The family moved out of Dublin to Drogheda in 2015 so they could get more for their money and a bigger family home.

"We both work five days a week. We want to save parental leave for the summers when our son is older and in school and we have to put him in childcare for the whole summer," explained Dee.

"When I was pregnant we started looking at crèches, before the grant that came into effect last year was available. There was a crèche in the estate in Drogheda where we live that we made enquiries about. They told us it would cost €1,150 per month until Elliot turned one and €1,050 after that."

But before Elliot had a chance to start there, the crèche closed and reopened under new management, with a reduced fee, at the same time as the Government grant came into effect.

"It went from an international chain to an owner managed crèche and their overheads were reduced," continued Dee.

"That along with the grant made the cost €860 per month.

"We were very fortunate as the day the Government grant was announced, one of the crèches we viewed previously sent a letter to us saying the fee was going to increase by €20 a week.

"I could have cried. I had just met with them two weeks before that and now they were telling me this. They said it was because they hadn’t changed their prices in ten years but when I spoke to other crèches; they said it was a direct reaction to an increase in the level of paper work involved in processing the grants."

Dee works as a project manager in Swords in Dublin and her husband works in IT in Navan.

She has a 40-minute commute to work. The mum-of-one does the drop offs in the morning and her husband, who had to change jobs in order to be able to collect his son from crèche, does pick-ups in the evening.

"Before I returned to work, Mark changed job," continued Dee. "Originally he was going to work in the city centre but he wouldn’t have been able to do drop offs or collection.

"It is tough paying the fees. We are not able to save as much as we were," said Dee.

"Saving doesn’t have an impact on day to day life but it's about the nest egg growing, in case we need a new car or for a family holiday. We have family living abroad. When will we be able to make those journeys?"

Dee would like to see a tax credit for registered childcare providers that can be written off against taxes.

"€860 is a huge amount every month. When looking for a crèche as a new parent, the balance for what you are paying for and what you are getting is hard to figure out," said Dee.

"There has been good regulation on the standards of care but what constantly plays on my mind is, what do we do if Elliot gets sick, if he is out for a week, two weeks or a month?

"There is no support for parents without family in the area.

"We would need to use annual leave or pay for an unregistered childcare provider at an extortionate rate. I don’t know how the government could deal with this but they need to find a way to tackle emergency childcare.

"Childcare will be a cost for us for a long time.

"I'd like to see the Government incentivise schools to support before and after school care better, focusing on homework clubs, sports and activities. This would allow my son to stay with his peers, get support for homework or learn to play an instrument or a sport.

"It's something I would prefer to pay a school for than a creche. It would also eliminate the need to transfer him in a bus at a young age, when he will still need a car seat."

